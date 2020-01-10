Russia May Be Secretly Smearing Joe Biden, Report Says, As Vladimir Putin May Again Be Aiding Donald Trump

U.S. law enforcement officials and intelligence agencies are now investigating a possible Russian propaganda attack on Democratic frontrunner Joe Biden.

Democratic 2020 presidential frontrunner Joe Biden has come under attack from Donald Trump, who reportedly fears Biden so much that he attempted to force the government of Ukraine to stage an “investigation” of the former Vice President and his son, Hunter Biden. But according to a new report on Friday, Biden may now be under attack from another political adversary — Russia.

United States law enforcement authorities as well as intelligence agencies are now “assessing whether Russia is trying to undermine Joe Biden in its ongoing disinformation efforts,” according to the report by Bloomberg News.

The investigators are probing whether the Russian government has been actively involved in promoting attacks on Biden falsely claiming to link him, as well as his sole surviving son, to corruption in Ukraine.

Those widely debunked allegations have been promoted openly by Trump himself, including as recently as Thursday night at a rally in Toledo, Ohio, in which Trump promised to say “‘where’s Hunter?’ every single debate, nine times a debate,” if the elder Biden is nominated to run against him in the general election, as quoted via Twitter by Vox.com reporter Aaron Rupar.

But according to reports published late last year, it was Russian President Vladimir Putin himself who has personally sold Trump on Ukraine conspiracy theories, including the belief also frequently expressed by Trump that it was Ukraine, not Russia, who interfered in the 2016 election.

Democratic frontrunner Joe Biden. Spencer Platt / Getty Images

Putin is known among intelligence agencies for his “ability to convince people of outright falsehoods,” William Evanina, director of the National Counterintelligence and Security Center, told Bloomberg News. Evanina went on to say that Russia will “keep up their influence campaigns and utilize new vectors of disinformation” in the 2020 election campaign.

Three major U.S. investigations — by the intelligence community, the Senate Intelligence Committee, and special counsel Robert Mueller — have concluded that Russia interfered in the 2016 election with the express purpose of aiding the Trump campaign, and damaging the then-nominee of the Democratic Party nominee, Hillary Clinton.

The new revelation — that U.S. authorities believe that Russia is now actively involved in smearing the current leading candidate for the 2020 Democratic nomination — shows that Russia maintains its clear preference for Trump, according to Talking Points Memo founder Josh Marshall.

“This is another example of why the ‘hey, next time they could be attacking the Republicans’ line was always frankly bogus,” Marshall wrote on his Twitter account Friday. “Russia supports Trump.”

A Biden campaign spokesperson, Andrew Bates, echoed Marshall’s comments, as quoted in the Bloomberg News report.

“Vladimir Putin has interfered in our elections before and it’s no surprise he’s doing so again to prop up President Trump,” Bates said.