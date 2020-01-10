‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap: Mariah Says Goodbye

The Young and the Restless recap for Friday, January 10 shows Mariah and Tessa’s tearful goodbye. Plus, Billy apologizes to Amanda, Nick and Sharon remember Cassie, and Phyllis plays games to get some alone time with Chance.

At Sharon’s (Sharon Case), Mariah (Camryn Grimes) showed up to celebrate her birthday. Faith (Alyvia Alyn Lind) was there for the occasion too. They discussed Cassie, and Faith wondered if Cassie’s prediction about another daughter for Sharon was about Mariah. After Faith left to see the horses, Mariah told Sharon she is okay with Tessa’s (Cait Fairbanks) choice, and Sharon told Mariah that she wanted to spend a lot of time together making memories.

Later, Nick (Joshua Morrow) showed up, and he confessed to Sharon that he missed Cassie. They hugged and looked through old albums of their late daughter. Sharon got sad, but then she pushed herself only to have happy memories on Cassie’s birthday. After Nick left, Sharon got a call about her biopsy scheduled for the next day. Then Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) came home, and he asked Sharon why she seemed so overwhelmed. Sharon said she realized that time is precious, and then they went upstairs for some time to themselves.

At her house, Tessa texted Tanner (Chase Coleman) about going on tour, and Devon (Bryton James) showed up and offered his support. When Mariah returned, Devon gave her a birthday gift and left. The redhead announced that this was her worst birthday ever. Then, Tessa’s car arrived, and Mariah hugged and kissed her girlfriend goodbye. When Tessa left, Mariah cried against the door.

Earlier, Nick, Devon, and Elena (Brytni Sarpy) met with Nate (Sean Dominic) at Crimson Lights. They asked him to oversee the medical protocol for the new clinic they hoped to open in the New Hope building for residents. Nate accepted, saying it would be his honor.

At Society, Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) and Amanda (Mishael Morgan) bonded. They learned a bit about each other’s histories, and Amanda marveled that Phyllis had married into both the Newman and Abbott families in Genoa City. Phyllis gave Amanda the lowdown on both powerful groups. Amanda paid special attention when Phyllis mentioned Billy (Jason Thompson).

After Phyllis noticed Abby (Melissa Ordway) greeting Chance (Donny Boaz), Phyllis called somebody and asked for a favor. Soon, Abby left to put out fires at The Grand Phoenix, and Phyllis asked Chance if she could join him. Chance told Phyllis that he saw right through her, but he admitted that Phyllis kept things interesting.

At home, Billy got notice that his job didn’t have any more work for him. Then, he texted Amanda, and they met at the dive bar. There, Billy apologized for the way he acted about their friendship the other day to Sharon, and he explained that he wanted to escape himself. Amanda opened up to Billy about her abusive ex, and they grew closer. However, Billy wondered to himself why it felt like he was crossing a line.