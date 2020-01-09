Spoilers For ‘The Young And The Restless’: The Unexpected ‘Reinvention’ Of Billy Abbott

Unexpected new The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that the character of Billy Abbott will be entirely reinvented on the show through his current storyline.

For years now, Billy (Jason Thompson) has struggled with a gambling addiction. He’s been treated as a screw-up time and time again by his family and his partner, Victoria (Amelia Heinle). It wasn’t that long ago that Billy gambled away Jabot’s company yacht and found himself facing an intervention from his closest family and friends. He went to rehab and returned supposedly better than ever. Ultimately, Billy and Victoria reunited and had a commitment ceremony instead of another wedding, and things have been okay.

However, Billy hasn’t felt right inside. He realizes that the thing everybody feels is a flaw in him is actually a significant part of who he is. Billy wants his loved ones to accept that part of him instead of trying to “fix” him, but his road may be a difficult one. He’s found a confidant in Amanda (Mishael Morgan), but Billy needs Victoria to get on board too.

Y&R head writer Josh Griffith recently discussed this unusual storyline with Soap Opera Digest, and he revealed the reason Billy is traveling down this road.

“We covered the Adam/Delia stuff, but I wanted to get into the heart and soul of who Billy is and why he’s this way,” Giffith revealed.

Billy’s personality split for a while, and he spent time in a cabin and battled himself. Although Billy managed to keep himself together, the time didn’t automatically cure him, and Billy is still on a journey.

“This is going to be sort of the reinvention of Billy Abbott by embracing all facets of the character, the good and the bad, and no longer feeling ashamed about it. It’s who he is,” teased the scribe.

Overall, that sounds like a healthy attitude for Billy to have about himself. Of course, convincing Victoria, Jack (Peter Bergman), Jill (Jess Walton), and the rest of his family might be much more complicated than convincing himself. Billy simply wants to be accepted and loved for who he is and not who everybody hopes he can be. That’s one reason for his friendship with Amanda — she doesn’t have any thoughts on who else he should be other than himself.

While Victoria might not understand Billy’s relationship with the lawyer, Griffith insisted that things between Billy and Amanda are platonic, and it does not sound like Billy will have a physical affair.