Lance Bass Takes A Fun Jab At Blake Shelton’s Height On Instagram

Former NSYNC member Lance Bass took a fun jab at The Voice coach Blake Shelton on Instagram, poking fun at one of his most distinguishing features on the social media site — the country superstar’s massive height.

Lance stood next to a photo of Blake at his restaurant Ole Red, a popular bar and eatery in Gatlinburg, Tennessee. In the caption, Lance joked that he didn’t realize “how short” Blake was. For the record, Blake stands a whopping 6 feet 5 inches tall. Lance, for comparison, is 5 foot 9 inches tall.

In the fun pic, Lance towers over a photo of Blake as he gives him a sly look.

In the image, Lance is wearing a camouflage T-shirt and black pants with his arms crossed in front of him. His blond hair is cut short. Blake is sporting his usual denim shirt in his photo, where he is smiling proudly, showing off his handsome face framed by salt and pepper hair, scruffy beard and mustache.

Ole Red is one of the most popular eateries in Gatlinburg, named after Blake’s breakout hit, “Ol’ Red.” The venue features live music seven days a week, which according to its official website, showcases the very best musical talent coming out of Music City and across the Southeast.

Fans of both Lance and Blake thought the comparison was hilarious and said as much in the photo’s comments section.

“How big of a crate are you standing on?” joked one of Lance’s followers regarding how much taller than Blake the singer and host of The Daily Popcast appeared as he stood next to the country superstar.

“What was he standing on because I just looked up his height and he’s 5’9,” said a fan, confused about the photo.

“Lance.. You look so good…. Big kisses..” said a third follower of the entertainer.

It was unclear as to why Lance was visiting Gatlinburg, Tennessee.

Lance’s radio show The Daily Popcast with Lance Bass breaks down the biggest stories in Hollywood, exploring the latest and hottest headlines in the music industry and talks to some of the biggest names in the entertainment business.

Blake Shelton is readying himself for a performance alongside longtime girlfriend Gwen Stefani on the upcoming Grammy Awards telecast, which will take place on January 26.

Blake is nominated this year for Best Country Solo Performance for his hit “God’s Country,” but the couple is rumored to be performing their romantic new duet “Nobody But You,” which appears on Blake’s latest album titled Fully Loaded: God’s Country.