The DOW Hits 29,000 For The First Time In History: Here Are The Previous 3 Records

Wall Street was cheering on Friday after stocks rose to record highs, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average breaking 29,000. The gains come despite a number of current events that might have affected the market. These included a jobs report that was weaker than expected, as well as impeachment drama and tensions with Iran. The news also means that United States will continue its bull market, which is the longest running in U.S. history.

According to CNBC, the Dow Jones jumped 48 points, or.02 percent, higher to break the previous record of 29,000. The S&P 500 showed an identical growth of 0.2 percent, while the Nasdaq showed an even better one at 0.3 percent.

Much of the reason behind the stock market strength was due to well-performing health care and tech sectors. In particular, Pfizer shares rose 1.7 percent, an instrumental part of breaking the Dow’s record. In general, health care stocks rose an average of 0.5 percent, with tech stocks performing the same.

Stocks had tumbled earlier this week in response to the conflict with Iran. However, they rebounded after investors believed that the United States and Iran would be avoiding further escalation.

The market was also able to withstand a jobs report that fell short of expectations.

“The December jobs report was a little softer than expected but not so much so as to stoke big worries about the US consumer and the health of the overall economy,” said Alec Young, director of global markets research at FTSE Russell.

“Although both readings were slightly below expectations and the recent trend, neither is overly alarming by itself,” he added.

Many financial experts believe that part of the reason the the underperforming jobs reports was overlooked was due to next week’s signing of a “Phase One” trade deal between the U.S. and China.

Spencer Platt / Getty Images

The new record of 29,000 comes as the stock market continues to make gains, and the Dow has made a staggering 22 record closes in 2019 alone (via The Balance).

The Dow first closed above 27,000 this past summer, on July 10. It then raced to break 28,000 on November 15. The gains were in response to reports of a trade agreement between President Trump and China. However, negotiations fell apart later in November.

The year 2018 was also a strong one for the market, with 15 closing records and breaking both 25,000 and then 26,000 in January alone. The year also set a record with the largest daily point gain in history in December, as covered by The Inquisitr.

Financial experts will no doubt be eyeing to see if a mammoth 30,000 record is on the horizon. The Dow first broke 20,000 in January 2017 in the aftermath of President Donald Trump’s election.

Eighteen years before that, the Dow first broke the 10K barrier amid incredible hype on March 29, 1999.