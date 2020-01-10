Carrie Underwood Stuns In White ‘Set Intentions Not Resolutions’ Tank Top On Instagram

Country singer Carrie Underwood took to Instagram on Friday morning to share with her fans a photo of herself in a white tank top. With the photo, the mom-of-two included a motivational caption about intentions for the new year.

Carrie looked stunning in the selfie which showed off her toned arms. She wore a white tank top which read, “Set intentions not resolutions.” She wore her gorgeous blonde hair down and with a bit of curl in it. Carrie kept with a natural look for the photo wearing a light shade of pink lipstick and natural eye shadow. Carrie pulls at the tank top with her hand, showing off her natural nails for the photo. In the photo, Carrie is smiling.

Fans immediately showed the country singer love and within the first half hour of being posted to Instagram, Carrie’s stunning photo had over 43,000 likes including one by fellow blonde bombshell country singer Miranda Lambert. The photo also had over 400 comments from users within the first half hour minutes and nearly all of them were from fans showing their support for the singer.

“Love u! Gorgeous!” one fan wrote including heart emojis with the comment.

Another commenter gushed, “Love these new tanks! And youuuu!”

“Love it and sooo true!!” another comment read along with a smiley face emoji and a thumbs up emoji.

“Seriously needed to see this message!! And totally getting this tank!” another Instagram user commented.

With the photo, Carrie tagged the Instagram page for CALIA by Carrie where the same picture of Carrie in the white tank top was shared. It appears that the tank top is just one of new tanks that feature motivational quotes. Another photo showed the same white tank top that Carrie was wearing along with a black tank top which read “Stay the path.” This is the same hashtag that Carrie included in her latest Instagram post.

Carrie Underwood often takes to Instagram to share photos of herself decked out in attired from her CALIA athletic wear collection. Last month, she shared a stunning photo of herself in front of a gorgeously decorated Christmas tree wearing a long-sleeved light blue top with a puffer vest over top. That photo of Carrie has also received a lot of love from her fans since it was posted back in December. The photo has been liked over 278,000 times and includes a ton of supportive comments for Carrie Underwood.