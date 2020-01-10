Chelsea Houska Asks If She Should Document Her New ‘Home Building Process’ And Fans Are Loving The Idea

Chelsea Houska is a fan favorite on Teen Mom 2 and recently the mom-of-three took to Twitter to ask her fans if she should document the process of her new home being built. It shouldn’t be a surprise that her fans were loving the idea of Chelsea documenting the process.

Including an emoji with hearts around it, Chelsea took to Twitter to ask, “should I document our home building process?! I love following this kind of stuff on IG!”

Chelsea’s tweet had over 16,000 likes from her followers who seemed on board with the idea of seeing the process be documented. The tweet also had 60 retweets from fans.

Her tweet came after a fan tweeted that they “couldn’t wait” to see Chelsea and her husband’s dream home. Other fans chimed in on Chelsea’s tweet and were loving the idea of seeing the process documented.

One fan suggested that Chelsea and Cole get their own spin-off special for the process saying, “Or @mtv could just do a @ChelseaHouska

& Cole spin off show and follow you on your journey to build your dream home.”

Another fan also chimed in their support for the idea and also suggested the idea of a spin-off for Chelsea and Cole writing, “Omg yes you took the words right out of my mouth!! They should totally do that. Or perhaps think about having their own show should they decide no more teen mom. Lol I know that’s just wishful thinking. But image Cole and Chelsea having a show designing houses! Lol”

Other fans admitted that they would love it if Chelsea documented the process, but urged her to be careful about it.

“Yes, but please be careful about showing the location of your new home!” one user commented.

The urging comes after Chelsea Houska opened up about her home being burglarized while she and her family were not home. The experience left Chelsea shaken and following the incident, she admitted that she wanted to move. However, she also explained that they took precautions following the incident to ensure their safety. The mom-of-three shared on Twitter that she and Cole had stepped up the security on their property.

Chelsea hasn’t shared too much about when she and Cole will start building their new home. Fans watched as the couple found the land for their new home on the most recent season of Teen Mom 2. Chelsea also teased fans with a “sneak peek” of what her new home could look like, sharing some sketches of a home on Instagram.

Whenever the couple decide to start building, it sounds like fans are on board with the two documenting the process and sharing it with fans!