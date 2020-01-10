Donald Trump Uses Rally To Attack Democrats Who Criticized Him For Strike That Killed Qassem Soleimani

Trump suggested during the rally that had he notified Congress of the drone strike beforehand, that it would have been leaked to the media.

On the heels of the U.S. drone strike that killed Gen. Qassem Soleimani, President Donald Trump took an extended amount of time during his Thursday night rally in Toledo, Ohio to slam Democrats who were critical of him authorizing the deadly drone hit on the Iranian military commander.

According to The Hill, Trump took aim at the party in general, but specifically went on the attack against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and 2020 presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders.

Trump was mostly criticized by the top Democrats for his failure to notify Congress before the strike on Soleimani took place, but Trump suggested during his verbal attack against them during Thursday’s rally that if he would have told them in advance, they would have leaked the information to the mainstream media.

“And we have Bernie and Nancy Pelosi, we have them all, they’re all trying to say, ‘How dare you take him out that way? You should get permission from Congress. You should come in and tell us what you want to do. You should come in and tell us so that we can call up the fake news back there and we can leak it,'” Trump said.

Trump and his top allies have continued to argue that Soleimani posed an imminent threat to U.S. personnel and assets. However, the Trump administration hasn’t yet offered any specifics with regard to the threats that caused them to green-light the operation that killed the Iranian general and some of his top leaders.

Thursday night, Trump insisted that the decision to authorize the drone strike was one that was “split-second” in nature, while adding in another jab at Pelosi in the process.

“We had to make a decision. We didn’t have time to call up Nancy, who is not operating with a full deck,” Trump told the rally crowd.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Trump’s polling numbers experienced a slight dip in the wake of the drone attack, as revealed in three polls tracked by RealClearPolitics.

One of the polls, which was conducted by Rasmussen — which tend to favor the president — showed Trump dropping two points in his favorability percentage in the wake of the Soleimani drone strike. His disapproval rating rose two points with respect to the previous week’s iteration of the survey.

Trump’s verbal rant against Democrats during his Ohio rally came on the same day that the House of Representatives successfully voted to pass a resolution that will limit Trump’s ability to take further military action against Iran. The resolution will force the president to consult with Congress before future actions, should there be any.