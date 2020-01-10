‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Friday: Nick And Sharon Remember

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Friday, January 10, bring bittersweet memories of Cassie as Nick and Sharon remember their late daughter on her birthday. Plus, Phyllis manages to get Abby out of the picture for a bit, and Nate is honored to be part of Nate and Elena’s new venture.

Sharon (Sharon Case) and Nick (Joshua Morrow) reminisce, according to SheKnows Soaps. It’s Cassie and Mariah’s (Camryn Grimes) birthday, and Nick goes to see Sharon so that they can remember the good times with their daughter. Although she gets sad, she tries to focus on the positives. It’s especially bittersweet considering Sharon is fighting breast cancer. She and Nick share a special moment regarding Cassie and how much they miss her.

Faith (Alyvia Alyn Lind) also returns from school for her sisters’ birthday. She wonders if Cassie’s prediction of another daughter for Sharon was Mariah instead of herself.

Meanwhile, Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) pushes Abby’s (Melissa Ordway) buttons. She notices Abby and Chance (Donny Boaz) together, and she decides to cause some drama. She calls in a favor, and suddenly, Abby is off dealing with some issues at The Grand Phoenix Hotel. That leaves Chance alone, so Phyllis decides to talk to him. While he is no fool, he also seems to think that Phyllis keeps things interesting. This may be the opening that she needs to win Chance’s heart, breaking Abby’s in the meantime.

Of course, Chance surely realizes that Phyllis has some ulterior motives when it comes to him. She’s still desperate to figure out the full details of what went on between Adam (Mark Grossman) and him in Las Vegas. Phyllis isn’t above flirting with Chance to win his confidence and prompt him to spill the beans. It looks like Phyllis will pull out all the stops to not only get back at Adam but also get her hotel back. Chance might be the key to both those things.

Finally, Devon (Bryton James) and Elena (Brytni Sarpy) ask Nate (Sean Dominic) to help them in their new venture. They want Nate to oversee the medical protocol for their new clinic at the New Hope building. Nate is honored that they’ve included them in the passion project, which started out as Elena’s idea after she was involved in helping out a baby and mother at the Newmans’ on Christmas. It looks like she may have found a new calling and purpose for her life.