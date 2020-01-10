Gabrielle Union Sizzles In Sweatshirt Crop Top That Flaunts Her Insane Abs

Actress Gabrielle Union stunned her 14.9 million Instagram followers with a massive Instagram update in which she rocked a colorful sweatsuit from a wide variety of angles. The ensemble was one of the looks from her latest collaboration with the brand New York & Company, who she previous released collaborations lines with.

The sweatsuit that Gabrielle designed was bold and cozy, yet sexy because of the cropped length. The series of shots that were taken by photographer Ayanna McKnight, who Gabrielle tagged in the caption of the post, were captured in Sunland-Tujunga, Los Angeles. In the first snap, Gabrielle posed in front of a chain link fence. She had a huge smile on her face and her arms were lifted up as she worked her toned physique for the camera. The sweatsuit was a vibrant peach shade with black details, and it looked stunning against Gabrielle’s skin.

The waistband of her sweatpants was just below her belly button, and the cropped sweatshirt hung a few inches above it, so an expanse of her toned stomach was on display. Her hair hung down in tight curls for the gorgeous snap.

In the second slide, Gabrielle leaned against the fence and flashed a goofy face as she tugged one side of her sweatshirt up and stuck her other hand in her pocket. In the final slides, she included a few more serious shots that showcased her beauty, and she had some major street style vibes in the snaps.

Gabrielle paired the massive update with an inspiring caption that highlighted the need to take care of yourself and get proper rest, even amongst all the hard work.

Her fans loved the update, and the post received over 163,500 likes within just six hours. Many of Gabrielle’s followers took to the comment section to share their thoughts on the sizzling shots.

“Y’all just literally stopped off in the valley and did a quick photoshoot?!!”

Another fan couldn’t quite believe how young Gabrielle looked, and said “age is nothing but a number.”

“The sweatsuit is IT!!! Perfect for the current weather on the west side. A rejuvenated spirit will have you looking at life differently. Too many things get lost in “the grind,” another fan added.

“I need this entire look!” another fan said, followed by a flame emoji.

Gabrielle often gives her fans a glimpse into her person life with former NBA star Dwyane Wade, her husband, by sharing their vacation snaps. She also isn’t afraid to show her real beauty. Just a few weeks ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Gabrielle shared a selfie in which she was make-up free and flawless.