‘Vikings’ Season 6: Lagertha Confronts Her Destiny In Episode 6

Episode 6 of 'Vikings' sees Lagertha confronted once more by the group of bandits.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Episode 6 (titled “Death and the Serpent”) of History Channel’s Vikings. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all available episodes and wish to avoid spoilers.

Ever since the Seer (John Kavanagh) announced that Lagertha (Katheryn Winnick) would die at the hands of a son of Ragnar Lothbrok (Travis Fimmel), viewers have been waiting and trying to predict how it would happen. However, all was revealed in the latest episode of Vikings.

As International Business Times pointed out, Lagertha was expecting a group of bandits to return in Episode 6 of Vikings. And, it was a prediction that turned out to be true.

Over the course of Season 6, Lagertha has given up her sword and retired in order to become a farmer. However, just as quick as she buried her weapon, she was digging it up again in order to protect her new village from a group of bandits.

These bandits were outcasts that were once supporters of Ivar the Boneless (Alex Hogh Andersen) but cast out by Lagertha’s son, Bjorn Ironside. As a result of this, many viewers wondered if Lagertha would die because of these bandits, thus making Bjorn responsible for his mother’s death.

In part, this was true. In Episode 6, Lagertha was confronted by the group of bandits before being singled out by the leader, White Hair (Keiran O’Reilly). While Lagertha managed to kill White Hair, she did sustain a serious injury and it looked likely that she would die as a result of it.

Jonathan Hession / History Channel

However, Lagertha somehow managed to travel to Kattegat afterward. She was desperate to alert Ubbe (Jordan Patrick Smith) and Torvi (Georgia Hirst) about what had happened in her village as well as finally catch up with Bjorn.

However, this was not to happen as Hvitserk (Marco Ilso), another son of Ragnar, and one who has been suffering from addiction since Ivar killed his girlfriend in Season 5 of Vikings, saw Lagertha crawling into the center of town. Thinking he was witnessing the return of his brother, Ivar, and hoping to exact revenge, Hvitserk stabbed Lagertha multiple times.

As soon as Hvitserk realized his mistake, he was sorry for his actions. However, it was too late. Lagertha told him that neither of them could fight their destiny and died in his arms, finally drawing an end to speculation about the fate of the show’s most prominent shieldmaiden and proving the fan theory about Hvitserk correct regarding Lagertha’s demise.

As to how this death will impact Hvitserk and the other characters surrounding Lagertha remains to be seen and viewers will have to tune into future episodes of Vikings in order to find out more.

Season 6 of Vikings returns to the History Channel on Wednesday, January 15, at 10 p.m.