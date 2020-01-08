Josiah & Lauren Duggar Share New Instagram Photos Of 2-Month Old Bella

Josiah and Lauren are celebrating their daughter turning 2 months old.

Bella Milagro Duggar is 2 months old already and her parents, Josiah and Lauren Duggar, are celebrating by sharing a super cute set of photos on their joint Instagram account of their baby girl. The Counting On stars have been busy being first time parents to their little bundle of joy, but they have been keeping their followers updated on how much she is growing since her birth on November 8, 2019.

The snapshots were taken outdoors in what is likely their own yard on the side of their house. Lauren is the one holding the baby, so Josiah Duggar is the likely suspect snapping the pics of the two girls in his life. Bella has on a coral one-piece outfit that zips in the front. She is also wearing a headband with a checkered bow attached to it.

The 2-month-old isn’t smiling too much in these particular snaps as she has in previous ones. From the moment she was born, fans have seen her with a smile on her cute little face, but these recent series of pictures have her looking a bit more serious. However, Lauren is making up for it as she has a huge smile while looking down at daughter.

The new mom is wearing a black and white speckled turtleneck sweater and paired it with a black skirt. Her long brunette hair is softly curled as is her usual style, but this time she added in a loose braid that she pinned in the back.

Also in the couple’s Instagram stories, there is an additional photo of Lauren holding Bella up and giving her a kiss on her chubby little cheeks. The new parents call her their “ray of sunshine” and reveal to their fans that Bella is starting to communicate to them by cooing.

Josiah and Lauren’s post racked up almost 400 comments in less than an hour. Fans quickly hopped on to tell them how adorable their baby girl is and how motherhood looks great on the 20-year-old.

“She is simply beautiful. Enjoy every minute, they grow so fast,” one follower said.

“Omg she’s so cute a beautiful. She looks like a doll, very happy for u guys,” another person raved.

There is certainly no shortage of Duggar babies right now who have been born in the last few months. There are four babies now with one more to go. John David and Abbie Duggar are expecting their first child any day now. Abbie just had her baby shower a few days ago with her family and friends surrounding her with love and lots of gifts for the baby. She and John David are getting anxious to meet their baby girl very soon.