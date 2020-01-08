Two Cousins Rescue Several Koalas On Kangaroo Island In South Australia

'Just trying to collect as many live ones as we can,' one of the teens said on video.

Two teenage Australian cousins have done their part to help combat the devastating toll the continent’s brushfires are taking on wildlife, rescuing koalas and taking them to a neighbor who treats injured wildlife, according to an Instagram post from environmental-education group Earth Focus.

“Doing a little koala rescue… Just trying to collect as many live ones as we can,” one of the teenagers says in a video that has since gone viral. A handful of the injured and homeless animals can be seen cowering in the teen’s car.

As HuffPost reports, Micah Lovegrove is one of the teenagers who rescued the marsupials. He and his family live on Kangaroo Island, a sparsely-populated island of about 4,700 people off the south coast of the continent. About a third of the island has burned, including some property belonging to Micah’s uncle.

Micah and his cousin decided to do what little they could, and drove around the island gathering up injured and displaced koalas, in order to take them to a neighbor on the island who is licensed to care for wildlife. The animals can’t be taken to the mainland for care, as many of Australia’s koalas have chlamydia, and the Kangaroo Island colony, which does not, must be kept quarantined for the safety of the rest of the region’s koalas.

Though the lads gave it the most valiant of valiant efforts to save the animals, a handful died on the way, according to Earth Focus. However, undeterred, the teens’ families say that the young men are “just trying to collect as many live ones as we can.”

As of this writing, it’s unclear how many of Kangaroo Island’s koalas, which were believed to number as much as 50,000 before the island was devastated by wildfires, have died and how many have survived.

However, if the situation on the Australian mainland is any indication of how the fires have affected and will affect Kangaroo Island, then the outlook is pretty grim.

As NBC News reports, as many as a billion animals are believed to have died, so far, in the wildfires, doubling earlier estimates of half a billion. Ecologist Chris Dickman, who came up with the estimate, says that the number includes those who died directly from the fire, such as through smoke inhalation or being burned alive, as well as from related causes, such as dehydration, habitat loss, and/or starvation. What’s more, his estimates include only mammals, reptiles and birds, and does not include insects, frogs and other invertebrates.