‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Comings And Goings: Two Returning Ladies Bring Two Fan Favorites Back

The Bold and the Beautiful comings and goings for the week of January 13 reveals that two ladies will be the catalyst to two fan favorites returning. After some time off-screen, Aaron D. Spears and Finnegan George will make a comeback just before February sweeps. And Heather Tom and Katrina Bowden may be the reason that these handsome dudes return.

Justin Barber Provides Support

Aaron D. Spears has been taken off contract on the CBS soap opera. The Inquisitr reported that the actor’s name was no longer listed in the closing credits and that he is no longer part of the regular cast.

However, it seems as if viewers will still see Justin Barber on The Bold and the Beautiful. Justin and Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) loved to banter and watchers enjoy their verbal sparring. Justin is also Bill’s sidekick and legal eagle. When nobody else can get through to Bill, Justin is often the only voice of reason.

During the week of January 13, Justin will make an appearance. It seems that he may provide a supporting role to Bill during this time.

Both Katie Logan (Heather Tom) and Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) are also slated to make their comeback next week, and both women play an important role in Bill’s life.

Flo will return to L.A. after her recent surgery. While Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) wants to ban her from their lives, Katie will step in and speak for the woman who saved her life. She thinks that Flo deserves a second chance.

Of course, it will be interesting to see what Bill has to say about forgiving Flo. She is the woman who passed off his granddaughter as her own child. He felt that she belonged in jail after everything that she did. However, he may feel that she saved his fiancee’s life and that they should forget the past and move on with their lives. Justin may even speak to Bill on Thursday, January 16 and let him know how he feels about the matter.

Will Spencer Has His Family Back

Finnegan George will also reprise his role as Will Spencer.

Only a few short months ago Will was worried that he would lose his mother. There was not a dry eye in sight when Will and Katie had some heart-wrenching conversations about her impending death. Although she tried to comfort her son, they both knew that their time together could be short. Thankfully, Flo donated her kidney and Katie’s life was saved.

Will returns with his mother next week and is set to appear on Thursday, January 16.