Ryan Seacrest Takes Scary Tumble On ‘Live With Kelly And Ryan’ Set, Frightening Fans

Ryan Seacrest took a scary tumble during a tense moment on the Live with Kelly and Ryan set. During a segment that aired on January 7, Ryan attempted to catch a balloon that fell onto the set, leaned backward in his chair and fell onto the floor.

At first, co-host Kelly Ripa was busy reading off the teleprompter, telling viewers the name of the contestant that would be playing the morning’s daily game, “Travel Trivia.” It was then she realized that Ryan was falling and yelled “Oh my God!” before jumping off her chair to assist her pal.

One of the set’s workers who saw the fall ran onto the set and helped Ryan up along with Kelly. She would later exclaim to the frightened audience of her clumsy co-host, “he’s fine.”

The chairs the twosome sits upon each morning are tall in height, so they can be seen above the table where Kelly and Ryan’s notes, coffee, and other beverages are placed for each show. A tumble off of one of these chairs could cause a serious injury.

Thankfully this was not the case as it appeared Ryan was unhurt after his fall. In fact, he grabbed the ball he intended to catch before his tumble, raised it over his head and stated “Got it” afterward.

He shared the video on his Instagram page, posting a caption that alluded to a football play, calling his accident a “fumble.”

Thankfully Ryan had a sense of humor regarding the situation. He posted a slow-motion video of his fall onto his Instagram story, tagging both Kelly and the show on the clip, prompting fans to chime in with their own comments regarding his tumble.

“Hope you are okay. But I keep watching it,” quipped a fan and follower of the multi-talented television personality who, along with his duties on Live, hosts American Idol, On-Air with Ryan Seacrest and serves as an executive producer for Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest and Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

“Bless his heart! It had to hurt something!” said a second fan of the talk show host.

“I did not laugh. Ok, maybe a little. Oh, it was really a LOL! So glad you are ok though,” said a third follower of Ryan’s on Instagram.

Prior to this, the twosome appeared happy and well-rested as they began their first shows of the 2020 season of their morning talk show.

Ryan sported a grey tailored suit, black shirt and black shoes for the episode. Kelly donned a sheer brown polka-dotted dress with a long skirt and heels, her hair long and loose in the episode which featured actors Julian McMahon and Bobby Cannavale and Dr. Michael Greger who promoted his new diet book.