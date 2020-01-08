WWE Rumors: Brock Lesnar’s ‘Royal Rumble’ Appearance Could Set Up His ‘WrestleMania 36’ Match, Report Claims

With WrestleMania 36 still about three months away, a number of possibilities remain for WWE’s top stars, including reigning WWE Champion Brock Lesnar. But given how he was entered this week into the men’s Royal Rumble match at the pay-per-view of the same name, a new report suggests that this unusual booking decision could help determine his opponent at WWE’s biggest event of the year.

In a tweet shared on Tuesday morning, the WrestleVotes Twitter account cited an unnamed source, claiming that Lesnar’s participation in the Royal Rumble match is WWE’s way of setting up his match at WrestleMania 36. While the company’s top male and female champions typically defend their titles at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view and don’t take part in the event’s eponymous battle royals, Lesnar and his manager, Paul Heyman, shocked fans on this week’s Monday Night Raw, with Heyman announcing that the “Beast Incarnate” will enter the men’s battle royal at No. 1.

No information was provided on who Lesnar may be facing at WrestleMania 36, but WrestleVotes’ tweet also noted that his opponent could turn out to be someone from either SmackDown or NXT, which would be consistent with what Heyman said in his promo on this week’s Raw. However, there was nothing mentioned about how WWE might book such a scenario, as all top-tier champions are typically limited to defending their title against opponents from the same brand.

Although the tweet concluded by teasing a “world of possibilities” when it comes to the identity of Lesnar’s WrestleMania opponent, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter wrote last month that there are two individuals who have been ruled out of the conversation for the meantime. These include British boxer Tyson Fury and former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez, who both made their in-ring debuts for WWE at the Crown Jewel pay-per-view last October.

This isn’t the first time that WrestleVotes has tweeted notable rumors regarding WWE’s plans for Lesnar at WrestleMania 36. In September, the account predicted that the 42-year-old former mixed martial artist would defeat Kofi Kingston for the WWE Championship on Friday Night SmackDown‘s debut show on Fox — which eventually came true — and added that Lesnar will likely hang on to the title until WrestleMania, where he will lose the belt to Roman Reigns.

Despite the fact that Reigns represents SmackDown while Lesnar moved to Raw soon after winning the WWE title from Kingston, there’s a chance the above forecast will remain accurate, with the new rumors from WrestleVotes in mind.