Scheana Marie Spends Time With Boyfriend Brock Davies After Confirming They Are Dating On IG

Scheana Marie and Brock Davies went public with their romance in December.

Scheana Marie enjoyed a date night with boyfriend Brock Davies on Monday night, January 6, before attending the Vanderpump Rules Season 8 premiere party at Hyde Sunset Kitchen and Cocktails with her co-stars.

Before dancing the night away with the likes of James Kennedy, Raquel Leviss, Tom Sandoval, Brittany Cartwright, Ariana Madix, Lala Kent, and Kristen Doute, Scheana shared a screenshot taken by her friend Jamie of her night out with Brock, which included drinks at a bar.

“Date night, just the 3 of us,” the caption read.

After sharing the post with her fans and followers on her Instagram Stories, Scheana shared a series of other videos and photos that featured her showing off her look for the Vanderpump Rules premiere party, which included a high ponytail and a two-piece pink outfit with stripes.

Although Brock was likely in attendance at Monday night’s event, he didn’t share any videos or photos from the festivities on his own Instagram page. Instead, the Australia native shared a couple of posts encouraging his online followers to raise awareness about the terrifying wildfires that are currently plaguing his homeland.

Throughout the night, Scheana was seen on a number of her co-stars’ Instagram Stories, including Kennedy, who shared a video of her dancing at Hyde.

As fans of Vanderpump Rules likely witnessed, Scheana and Brock confirmed their relationship with one another on Instagram in November, around the time that the Season 8 trailer was first released by Bravo. Then, in the months that followed, the continued to share photos and videos of one another on their Instagram Stories.

Scheana’s relationship with Brock began in 2019, following the reality star’s 2019 split from Adam Spott, who she was casually seeing, and enjoying benefits with, during Vanderpump Rules Season 7. Prior to that relationship, Scheana enjoyed a short-lived fling with Robby Hayes, of The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise fame, which fans saw on the show.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Scheana opened up about her new romance with Brock during an interview with Hollywood Life last month. At the time, Scheana said that while she and Brock weren’t yet living together, they also weren’t taking things slow.

“Whether that’s good or bad. It’s like, why don’t you just jump in and find out right away? And that’s where we both did,” Scheana explained. “We’re on the same page, but I mean, it’s only been three months, so not moving in together anytime soon, but I don’t know, maybe when our leases are up.”