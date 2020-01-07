Miley Cyrus Channels Dad Billy Ray’s Iconic ’90s Look With Updated Mullet Hairdo

The singer also teased new music for the new year as she gets into festival mode.

Miley Cyrus is celebrating the new year with a new ‘do. The 27-year-old “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart” singer posted a series of photos to Instagram showing off an updated version of her shaggy mullet that is reminiscent of her famous dad’s iconic 1990s look.

In the photos, Miley is seen posing in a tan suede jacket, blue jeans and black boots while holding a guitar that she plans to use for her upcoming festival shows at BottleRock Napa Valley and Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival, according to Billboard.

While her hair is streaky blond in the pics, Miley’s fresh update of her ‘do channels her dad Billy Ray Cyrus’ signature look from his “Achy Breaky Heart Days” nearly 30 years ago.

Miley even noted the resemblance to her dad’s famed hairstyle. She captioned her post by referencing her “new mullet” and “old guitar.”

In the comments section to the post, Miley’s followers raved about her classic look.

“WE LOVE MULLET MILEY,” one fan wrote.

“Mullet time,” another wrote. “Always stylin homie.”

“We love that vintage look. No one is doing it like you,” a third fan chimed in.

“Yesss… you look like young Jane Fonda,” another follower wrote of Miley’s retro look.

In a separate post that shows her sitting on a park bench wearing dark sunglasses, Miley, who is currently inked with singer Cody Simpson, promised her fans that not only does she have new hair, but she has new music coming soon.

Miley’s hairstylist Sally Hershberger told E! News that the superstar singer was looking for an edgy look when she first started playing with a shorter ‘do late last year.

“Miley wanted to go more punk. She wanted something edgy,” the celebrity stylist told E! News “We went with a modern mullet that she can wear sleek, but also wavy and messy.”

Hershberger added that Miley’s team all loved the cut and that it was “just the right vibe” for the star.

Of course, Miley’s modern version of the classic “short on the sides, party in the back” hairstyle is drawing comparisons to her dad, who debuted his own version of the look in 1992.

While Billy Ray Cyrus made headlines for his hair back in the day, in 2018, he told The Daily Telegraph that he has his own idea for a modern mullet. The former Doc star revealed that if he ever brought back his iconic hairstyle, he’d like to dye it purple.

“A busload of people were going by and they all looked like mannequins except this one guy with a hell of a mullet and it was purple,” Cyrus explained. “If I ever get mine back, I would want it to be purple.”