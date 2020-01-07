Wednesday’s ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Ridge Warns Steffy About Love

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Wednesday, January 8 reveal that Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) will have a heart-to-heart with his daughter. The dressmaker will tell Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) that she should not give up on Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton), per She Knows Soaps.

The dressmaker wants to pass on his notion of a once-in-a-lifetime kind of love to Steffy. Ridge has always been a romantic and believes that love lasts forever. This would also explain why he and Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) have fought for their love through the decades. Even though it seems as if his own relationship is in shambles, he doesn’t want Steffy to give up on Liam

The Inquisitr reports that Collin (Oli Green) will ask Steffy out on a date. Of course, it won’t be long before everyone hears that someone has their eye on the Forrester co-CEO. Instead of being happy that Steffy may realize that there are plenty of guys out there, the dressmaker wants to limit his daughter to Liam. He will warn Steffy to be careful with her heart, especially because he believes that she still loves Liam.

It seems quite strange that both Brooke and Ridge think the world of the man who keeps flip-flopping between their daughters. Each of them wants their daughters to end up with the Spencer Publications heir who has a long history of waffling between the two women.

The soap opera spoilers tease that Ridge will tell Steffy that she belongs with Liam. He still believes that Liam is the only man who can make Steffy happy and that she should fight for him. He may point out that Liam still hasn’t put a ring on Hope’s finger and that he is technically still single.

The dressmaker may also make a case for Kelly Spencer (Zoe Pennington). He doesn’t want his granddaughter to grow up without her father living under the same roof as her. He may encourage Steffy to fight for her family because nobody else will have Kelly’s back the way that she does.

At the end of the day, it will still be Steffy’s decision if she wants to give Liam another chance. She knows that Liam and Hope are in a serious relationship and may not want to disrupt their way of life. She and Hope have just patched up after Beth Spencer’s (Madeline Valdez and River Davidson) real identity was revealed. She may want to keep the peace.

Loading...

On the other hand, Steffy may decide that the time is right to rock the boat and show Liam what he’s been missing.