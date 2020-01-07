Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi Claps Back After She Is Criticized For Posting Walking Handstand Workout

Jersey Shore star Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi is a mom to three young children and while she is often busy with her kids, she makes it a point to stay in shape and exercise. Recently, the reality show star shared a photo of her workout, which included handstands, but after receiving some backlash for posting the workout photo, Snooki clapped back.

According to a report from Intouch Weekly, the photo was posted to Snooki’s Instagram account and showed her doing a handstand. In the caption, she explained that her workout for the day included doing some Spin as well as some walking handstands, which would explain the photo.

While the photo received a ton of praise from her more than 13 million followers and over 58,000 likes, she received at least one negative comment.

One commenter wrote, “You know you’re not doing a real workout when you have to post it online to prove to everyone you’re doing it.”

Snooki isn’t shy when it comes to clapping back, though, and often responds to comments from her followers. When she noticed the negative comment on her post, she clapped back.

“Actually did a sick as* workout and continue to. I enjoy posting it on my social media because 1 — I can. 2 — I love showing people it can be done. ESPECIALLY other busy moms! 3 — I’m a f*cking beast,” Snooki replied.

Despite the negative comment, other comments were positive and praised Snooki for her awesome workout.

“I need your motivation girl,” another commenter wrote along with an emoji of a flexed arm.

Loading...

Another wrote, “Man!! Wish I could work out with you!! Teach me the ropes!”

According to the report, Snooki shared more of her workout in her Instagram stories which showed her doing donkey kicks. She even shared her doing some Spin. Snooki often shares photos of her workouts to social media and recently shared a photo of herself with her daughter Giovanna doing handstands together.

In the photo, Snooki and her daughter both do a handstand against a wall. As some fans of the Jersey Shore star may know, Snooki was a cheerleader and now her daughter is also into cheerleading. The reality show star has been open about her excitement of sharing her love of cheer with her daughter.

Pretty soon, fans of the mom-of-three won’t be able to catch her on reality television. Recently, Snooki revealed that if Jersey Shore: Family Vacation returns for another season, she won’t be returning with it. For now, fans can catch up with Snooki and her family on social media.