Derek Hough Fans Ask Dance Pro To ‘Put A Ring On It’ With Longtime Girlfriend Hayley Erbert

Derek Hough fans called out the former Dancing with the Stars mirrorball winner on Instagram to “put a ring on it” with longtime girlfriend, dancer Hayley Erbert, after seeing happy photos of the stunning couple that Derek posted to his official social media page.

Derek and Hayley appeared to be as happy as ever in the series of two pics that were taken at an afterparty for The 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards on Sunday, January 5. The couple, who have been seriously dating for three years, was smoking hot in the images Derek shared.

In the first photo, the couple is hugging for the cameras. Hayley is breathtaking, wearing a black satin gown with spaghetti straps, her long brown hair falling lush and full down her back. Hayley wore minimal jewelry for the star-studded event, except for what appears to be a bronze bangle bracelet on her right wrist.

Derek was undeniably handsome in the new photo sequence. He wore a dark suit jacket that was trimmed with satin. The initials D.H.M. were prominently featured on the left side of the garment’s lapel.

Along with the stylish jacket, Derek went sans tie and wore a white dress shirt to complete his fashion look. His blonde hair was slicked back away from his face and he trimmed his beard and mustache scruff to just the right length for the formal evening as seen in the image seen below.

Fans were blown away by the images and told the six-time mirrorball winner to make Hayley his wife in the comments section of the sequence of two images which were liked over 67,000 times.

“Put the ring on it already Derek!!” said one fan in a statement that received 24 likes.

“You better marry that girl before she runs off with someone else,” said a second fan, who added a red heart emoji and a smiley face emoji after their comment.

“Just precious! Love seeing how happy you are together. You compliment each other well. May 2020 be filled with joy and love,” commented a third fan of the stunning twosome.

On January 2, Derek also posted yet another series of images of himself and his ladylove to Instagram where he declared he wanted to start the new decade off with “love and adventure.”

In the photos, he and Hayley are seen atop a mountain where it appears they climbed up to a vista to take a stunning photo showing off the area, which showcased a snowy mountain range. Derek did not state where the images were taken in the caption.

Derek recently appeared alongside his sister Julianne Hough as the two danced and sang their way through an NBC special titled Holidays with the Houghs, which ushered in the Christmas season of 2019.