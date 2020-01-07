‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Ariana Madix Reacts To A Fan Who Questions Her Friendship With Kristen Doute

Ariana Madix has been dating Kristen Doute's ex, Tom Sandoval, for six years.

Ariana Madix defended her friendship with Kristen Doute on Instagram ahead of tonight’s Vanderpump Rules Season 8 premiere.

After sharing a photo of the two of them on Instagram on Monday, January 6, and encouraging her fans and followers to create a name their potential spinoff series, Madix was questioned about why she, and other members of the Bravo cast, is friends with someone who used to date her current boyfriend, Tom Sandoval.

“Why does everyone on this show [hang out] with their boyfriend’s ex-girlfriends?” the fan asked.

In response, Madix said that when it comes to exes, she’s on good terms with the majority of hers and does her best to stay on good terms with exes of Sandoval, who she began dating six years ago after filming the second season of Vanderpump Rules.

“On this show? I’m cool with almost all my [exes] and with Tom’s as well and none of them are ‘on this show.’ Like who cares we are all dying soon,” Madix wrote.

When Vanderpump Rules first began airing, Sandoval and Doute were living together and working together at SUR Restaurant, where the series is based. Then, after a messy split plagued with allegations of infidelity, they went their separate ways and Sandoval began dating Madix as Doute moved on, temporarily, with James Kennedy before striking up an on-again, off-again romance with her now-ex-boyfriend, Brian Carter.

In 2019, ahead of filming on the eighth season of Vanderpump Rules, Madix and Sandoval honored their commitment to one another by purchasing their first home in the Valley Village neighborhood and a short time later, Doute followed suit by purchasing her own home nearby.

In addition to the eighth season of Vanderpump Rules featuring the new homes of its cast members, the new episodes will also follow the many friendships of the series’ stars, including the falling out between Doute and her former besties, Stassi Schroeder and Katie Maloney.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Madix spoke out in support of Doute amid her feud with Schroeder and Maloney on Instagram last August after a fan mentioned that Doute appeared to have been left out of an event that Madix and their co-stars were attending.

“Kristen was here and had a good time… just [because] someone isn’t in every photo doesn’t mean they aren’t my friend,” Madix explained to a curious fan on Instagram who asked about why Doute was allegedly not included in the birthday celebration of new cast member Danica Dow.