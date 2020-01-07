Former Batman Actor Christian Bale Is Reportedly Circling A Role In ‘Thor: Love And Thunder’

Academy Award-winning actor Christian Bale is in talks to star alongside Chris Hemsworth in the upcoming Marvel film Thor: Love and Thunder, according to a report from Collider.

Bale is no stranger to the world of superheroes. He famously portrayed Bruce Wayne/Batman in Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy. Should he officially sign on to star in Thor: Love and Thunder, he will be transitioning from DC to their biggest competitor, Marvel.

If he officially becomes part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, he would be the second Batman actor to star in an MCU film after Michael Keaton’s turn as Vulture in Spider-Man: Homecoming.

The Collider article does not indicate who the actor might play in the upcoming movie. As is typical with Marvel movies, all information regarding new characters and plot details is being kept firmly under wraps.

Aside from the rumors swirling about Bale, the only things we know for sure about the Thor: Ragnarok follow-up is that Hemsworth, Taika Waititi, Natalie Portman, and Tessa Thompson will all return to reprise their roles.

Not only will Waititi direct, but he will also once again voice the fan-favorite character Korg. The article states that the movie will begin production this summer.

After the news broke, MCU fans began going wild with theories on social media. Many users are trying to decide what character would be best suited for Bale’s wide range of acting talents. Some believe he might play an antagonistic role while others are sure he’ll be a hero.

Two of the most popular guesses right now are Beta Ray Bill and Adam Warlock. However, many folks have pointed out that Warlock is more likely to be introduced in Guardians of the Galaxy 3 rather than Thor: Love and Thunder.

Those who love both DC and Marvel are enjoying the likelihood of seeing “Batman” face off against Marvel superheroes.

“Batman v. Thor MIGHT get me interested in these movies again….,” said one fan.

Loading...

“So after Michael Keaton, all previous Batman actors might end up playing Marvel roles? Oh, don’t forget Catwoman. Michelle Pfeiffer has already been in MCU. Halle Berry was Storm earlier. So Anne Hatheway???” joked another user.

On the flip side, some of Bale’s fans feel that by joining the MCU, he would be taking a step backward in his career.

“From Batman The Dark Knight to this huh? Quite the step down,” wrote one person.

“Don’t sell your soul to Disney!” pleaded a second fan.

Thor: Love and Thunder will open in theaters on November 5, 2021.