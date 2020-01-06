‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Next Week: Hope Breaks Down After Catching Liam In Steffy’s Arms

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of January 13 reveal that Hope Logan’s (Annika Noelle) heart will be broken. The blonde will turn to the only person who has blindly supported her from the beginning, her mother Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang), per She Knows Soaps.

The Conditional Proposal

Liam will propose to Hope during the week of January 6. But he will also deliver a shocking ultimatum. He will only marry Hope if she gives up her ties to Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) and Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson). Of course, The Bold and the Beautiful watchers know that she recently became the little boy's co-guardian.

The Fallout On The Bold And The Beautiful

The soap opera spoilers tease that Hope is desperate to become Mrs. Liam Spencer, but she also loves Douglas. She will feel torn as she realizes that she needs to make a decision between a boy who has become her son and the love of her life. Naturally, she will turn to Thomas.

Thomas will be furious and will immediately confront Liam. But Liam is also feeling especially vulnerable after the proposal went sour. So, when Thomas spews, “You know how much my son needs Hope!”, Liam will shove Thomas and a fight will break out.

An Intimate Moment Between Steffy & Liam

Thomas knows that he needs to break up Hope and Liam as quickly as possible and will fall back on a tried-and-trusted method. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that he will break Hope’s heart by subtly manipulating Steffy.

It seems as if Thomas will set up Hope by letting her witness an intimate scene between Steffy and Liam. Hope will be distraught as she sees Steffy and Liam together. She was so sure that Liam wanted to be with her and now she will find him in Steffy’s arms.

Hope Breaks Down To Brooke

Hope will rush straight to her mother and tell her what she saw. Hope will be shattered as she relays that Liam has been unfaithful. Hope will be so confused because Liam just proposed and professed his to love her, yet she caught him with another woman.

Of course, longtime The Bold and the Beautiful viewers will remember that Steffy caught Hope in a similar scene about a year and a half ago. At the time, Steffy was married to Liam and carrying his child. Since Brooke encouraged her daughter at the time, it would be interesting to see how the matriarch reacts now that the shoe is on the other foot.