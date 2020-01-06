Lisa Vanderpump Posts Shocking Pics After Car Crashes Through PUMP Restaurant: ‘We Are Not A Drive-Thru’

The 'Vanderpump Rules' star shared photos after a Ferrari made an unexpected drive-thru window at her West Hollywood eatery.

Lisa Vanderpump posted shocking photos to Instagram following a bizarre incident at one of her California restaurants. After a Ferrari rammed through the front window of her WeHo eatery PUMP, the Vanderpump Rules star shared photos with fans to let them know that all is okay.

The accident took place on Sunday at PUMP restaurant’s Santa Monica Boulevard location. A silver Ferrari crashed into the restaurant and the front patio area facing Santa Monica Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Times.

In photos posted to Instagram, fans of the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star saw the aftermath of the wreck, which included a massive broken glass window at the front of the restaurant. In the caption to her post, Vanderpump tried to make light of the situation by assuring fans the restaurant is not converting into a drive-thru. She then expressed thanks that no one was hurt in the accident.

Fans hit the comments section to react to the wreck at the busy intersection.

“Yes thank God no one was hurt, that area is always full of people,” one follower wrote.

“People who don’t know how to drive these cars smh,” another added.

Other fans joked about the situation.

“He should have ‘pumped’ the brakes,” one follower wrote of the unidentified driver.

And another Vanderpump Rules fan wrote to Lisa, “See? Kristen always finds a way in.” The comment was clearly in reference to volatile cast member Kristen Doute, who was previously fired from Lisa’s SUR restaurant.

Loading...

While Vanderpump said no one was injured in the crash, the Los Angeles County Fire Department told TV news station KTLA that one person was hurt in the incident and that the accident is still under investigation.

Law enforcement sources at the scene told TMZ that the driver of the Ferrari was allegedly cut off in traffic as he tried to make a left turn and that he lost control of his car before slamming into PUMP.

Vanderpump’s husband, Ken Todd, told the outlet that he spoke to the driver and was not angry at him, instead noting that these things happen. Todd also revealed that he hoped to keep the restaurant open for the rest of the day and just seal off the patio area as it gets repaired. TMZ sources noted that the crash did not damage the structure of the building.

In addition to PUMP, Vanderpump and her husband own California hotspots SUR, Villa Blanca, and TomTom as well as Vanderpump Cocktail garden in Las Vegas and dozens more bars and restaurants, many of them in London. Last month, Vanderpump shared a video of the gorgeous holiday décor at her Beverly Hills restaurant, Villa Blanca.