Kylie Jenner Is Thriving As A Single Mom Months After Ending Her Relationship With Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner has reportedly been taking her role as a single mother well after splitting up from her ex and baby daddy Travis Scott.

Although the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star can use her billionaire status to pay for almost anything her daughter, Stormi, 1, needs, Jenner is reportedly very active in her daughter’s life. According to HollywoodLife, Jenner often has Stormi by her side as she runs her companies, Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Skin, as well as any of her other day-to-day tasks. A source close to Jenner also shared with the outlet that, while Jenner does have a team that assists her with Stormi, including nannies, she still performs the same duties that any mother who is raising a toddler would do.

“She is very hands-on, changing diapers, and taking Stormi to the local park,” the source explained. “She’s spotted often walking Stormi in her toy cars or a stroller in her neighborhood with a bodyguard multiple times a week.”

Jenner also reportedly doesn’t allow herself to be without Stormi for more than a few nights a week. The entrepreneur’s desire to have her daughter with her at all times is why she and Stormi are seen all over the world together. Stormi is also a part of Jenner’s creative process for her makeup brand, which Jenner shared with her millions of Instagram followers recently. Jenner’s staff at Kylie Cosmetics also isn’t surprised when they see Stormi at the mogul’s office, where the toddler has her own bedroom.

“She’s an amazing mother and does everything for her daughter including bringing her into her offices regularly and if she needs to take a call or jump in a meeting, her staff will watch her. Everyone’s just used to it by now and knows if you see Kylie, you see Stormi, too,” the source further explained, followed by gushing over how happy Stormi is.

Jenner has been a single mother since her split from Scott back in October. The couple were together for two years, and their fans aren’t exactly sure why they split up. Scott seemed to have hinted in his latest single, “Gatti,” that he desired to go out more during their relationship, while Jenner wanted to stay home with their family.

Although they have broken up, Scott, like Jenner, has committed to being the best father he can be to Stormi. The rapper recently surprised his baby girl with a visit from a Trolls character, Poppy on Christmas Eve.