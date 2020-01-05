WWE News: Jerry Lawler Reveals What Vince McMahon Said Before The Lana-Lashley Wedding

It is one of the most criticized moments ever, but what did Vince say about it?

Anyone who has watched WWE for any length of time knows that on-screen weddings are never successful endeavors. That is why no one had a lot of confidence that the wedding between Lana and Bobby Lashley would go off without a hitch. Jerry “The King” Lawler had the honor of calling the event on Monday Night Raw, and he’s now revealed what Vince McMahon said before it all took place.

When the wedding took place on Raw, social media lit up with mixed feelings from both sides. Some fans called it the worst segment to ever happen on WWE television, while others thought it was fun and old-school, “Attitude Era” storytelling.

No one can deny that the segment created attention and had people talking for the last week. Lawler recently spoke about the segment on The Jerry Lawler Show, and revealed how his announcing duties change with segments like that.

Lawler has spoken in the past about having trouble calling the in-ring action when someone is giving him commands in his headset. Often times, there are higher-ups backstage who are giving commands and feeding lines to the announcers so they can say the right things for the audience.

For the wedding segment between Lana and Lashley, things were a bit different.

WWE

As transcribed by Sportskeeda, Lawler said that before the segment that ended Monday Night Raw, Vince McMahon gave him some advice. He said that both Vince and Paul Heyman took a lot of pressure off of his shoulders.

Lawler knew that this was an important segment for WWE, and he wanted to make sure that everything was done the right way. With a lot of additional media coverage on WWE, Vince made Lawler really comfortable before it took place.

Loading...

“The simple words from Vince were, ‘King, go out there and have fun with this.’ That was just opening the door to the candy store for King right there.”

The King went on to say that Vince only spoke in his headset one time during the whole segment. Vince wanted to clarify that the officiant of the wedding really did say an Elmer Fudd-style “mawwage” instead of “marriage” upon introducing the couple to the crowd.

No matter what anyone says about WWE and the crazy things they have done in the past, this wedding did get everyone talking. Jerry “The King” Lawler has been a part of many big moments in wrestling history, and Vince McMahon had the trust and faith in him to let him do his thing on Raw.