WWE Rumors: ‘Friday Night SmackDown’ Superstar Reportedly Moving To ‘Monday Night Raw’

The next WWE Superstar Shake-Up isn’t expected to take place until after WrestleMania 36, but plans are already in motion for moving performers to other brands. According to Sportskeeda‘s Tom Colohue, WWE is planning on moving The Miz to Monday Night Raw at the request of the show’s network.

“There are some early whispers of moves coming for the planned Shake-up in April. Now, there are a few people that have been constantly moved back and forth and Miz is one I’m hearing mentioned a lot, but he’s always mentioned. He’s someone who they are considering someone of a role talent and it’s someone they can use on USA because Miz and Mrs is on USA and there is a preference for that.”

The Miz hasn’t been given a substantial push on Friday Night SmackDown since joining the roster earlier this year. However, following his recent heel turn and the return of John Morrison, he could be given an interesting role on the blue brand moving forward. His most notable storyline of last year saw him go up against “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt, but he came out of the rivalry as the loser and was essentially used as a placeholder until Daniel Bryan returned.

The Miz has moved back and forth between the brands at several WWE drafts, but having him on Monday Night Raw makes sense. His reality show, Miz and Mrs., has been a hit for USA, and the network will be keen to have him as a face of their brand. Furthermore, a change of scenery is always a great way to give superstars some renewed focus, and Miz is a superstar who is capable of stealing the show whenever he has a storyline that he can sink his teeth into.

Monday Night Raw also tends to be the company’s soap opera brand, and Miz’s talent on the microphone makes him an ideal candidate for storylines of that variety. The brand could also use more star power, considering that Universal Champion Brock Lesnar isn’t around on a full-time basis.

It remains to be seen what WWE’s draft plans will be when the time is right, but there has been talk of other superstars going elsewhere. As The Inquisitr reported earlier this week, Sami Zayn, Samoa Joe, and Shinsuke Nakamura have been linked with a move to NXT, which suggests that the black-and-gold brand will be included in the next Superstar Shake-Up.