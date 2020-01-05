‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Promo: Liam Proposes To Hope With A Shocking Ultimatum & A Fight Ensues

The Bold and the Beautiful promo for the week of January 6 reveals that Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) will ask Hope to marry him. But instead of it being a happy event, the moment will be ruined when Liam delivers a shocking ultimatum that could even cost him his life.

Liam Proposes To Hope

After Hope and Liam reunited, family and friends have been anxiously awaiting the happy news. Bill Spencer (Don Diamont), Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang), and even Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) have been wondering why the couple had not made any wedding announcements.

During the week of January 6, Liam will finally pop the question. The spoilers video shows that the proposal will take place in the log cabin at the Logan estate. Liam will get down on one knee and ask Hope to be his wife.

“Hope, marry me. Say yes.”

In the preview clip, Hope looks touched and close to tears as she gazes down at Liam. She will realize that she and Liam have another chance at happiness after she annulled their marriage a short while ago. Hope could have the family that she dreamed about if she accepts Liam’s proposal and commits to a life with him.

Liam’s Shocking Condition

But it seems as if Liam will have an ultimatum. Although he wants to spend the rest of his life with Hope, he will not commit to her if she still has Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) and Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) in her life.

“Please don’t do an ultimatum,” Hope will beg Liam. She cannot imagine a life without Douglas and doesn’t want to give him up now that she has officially become his mother.

However, Liam is done with all the drama surrounding Thomas and will tell Hope, “I can’t keep doing this, sorry.” He leaves the cabin in tears while Hope calls after him, “Liam, come back! Liam!”

But by the time Hope gets outside, Liam is already gone.

Thomas Blasts Liam

Hope will approach Thomas and tell him about Liam’s proposal. She needs to give up Douglas in order to have a future with Liam and Beth Spencer (Madeline Valdez and River Davidson).

Of course, it won’t be long before Thomas confronts Liam.

“You proposed to Hope with the idea that she has to cut ties with Douglas and me?”

“You know how much my son needs Hope!” he adds. At this point, The Bold and the Beautiful promo shows how Liam violently pushes Thomas away. Liam has been wanting to get a piece of Thomas for a while and it’s unlikely that Thomas will back away from a fight.

As for Hope, it remains to be seen whether she will give in to Liam’s demands.