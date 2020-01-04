WWE News: Goldberg Reveals The One Person Responsible For His Return In 2016

"The Man" made a big comeback a few years ago, and his arch-enemy was responsible.

Anytime there is a huge return to WWE, there is usually someone who sat there and came up with the brilliant idea. Back in 2016, Bill Goldberg made a comeback for a big feud with Brock Lesnar which culminated with a match for the Universal Championship at WrestleMania 33. Many have wondered what was behind Goldberg’s big return, and the former champion has revealed that there was one man primarily responsible for all of it.

That WWE run by Goldberg led to him being inducted into the Hall of Fame and he even came back for a couple of matches last year. While it’s not out of the question for him to return again in the future, 2016 may have been his last-ever substantial run in the promotion.

Bill Goldberg was recently on Broken Skull Sessions with Stone Cold Steve Austin where he discussed a number of topics from wrestling and his career. Of course, it was brought up that he came back 16 years after being a “power wrestler” and out of the loop, but he was ready for the challenge.

When it came down to how his comeback actually happened, Goldberg said that there was really one person responsible for it. Interestingly enough, it was Paul Heyman who made everything happen back in 2016.

The funny part about Paul Heyman being responsible for Goldberg’s return is that they were bitter enemies on camera. Heyman is the business advocate for Brock Lesnar who Goldberg feuded with for months, but as transcribed by Wrestling Inc., he also made the whole thing come into place.

While it all boils down to the superstar making the final call on if they extend their career or not, Goldberg said it took Heyman to make it happen.

Loading...

“If it was not for Heyman, my comeback would not have happened. Not that he made the call to make it, it’s just that creatively, that’s part of my deal, right? And there are certain people that know you and certain people that don’t know you…. There’s no trial and error. I mean, I trust him exponentially with my career.”

While discussing the feud, Goldberg said that beating Brock Lesnar at Survivor Series was “the coolest thing in the world.” He said that Brock was a part of everything coming together the way it did and they all “made it work.”

Goldberg did go on to say that WrestleMania 33 was his last one ever, and he wanted it to be as perfect as possible. Paul Heyman is a major reason why the return of the former WCW World Heavyweight Champion happened and he’s forever in his debt. WWE may not have seen the last of “The Man,” but without Heyman, it wouldn’t have happened at all.