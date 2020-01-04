‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers Weekly Video Preview: Victor And Adam’s Shocking Plan

The Young and the Restless spoilers weekly video preview brings news of Nick’s breakup with Chelsea. Plus, Chelsea tells Chloe she’s decided to reunite with Adam while Victor and Adam team up. Finally, Nick makes a bold prediction.

Nick (Joshua Morrow) lets Devon (Bryton James) know that he’s single again. Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) overhears, and she assumes that Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) dumped Nick. However, that’s not true. Nick let Chelsea go on New Year’s Eve when he had an epiphany about why they were together. Nick realized that Chelsea felt he was safe, and he knew that she still had feelings for his brother, Adam (Mark Grossman).

Elsewhere, Chelsea tells an incredulous Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) that she and Adam are back together. Chloe simply cannot believe it. She reminds Chelsea that Adam is a sociopath. After all, Adam is the person who ran over Chloe’s daughter, Delia, and it wasn’t that long ago that Chloe returned to Genoa City and shot Adam when she learned he was still alive. The whole situation presents an incredibly tangled web, and with Chloe working at The Grand Phoenix with Chelsea, it is not like they will be able to avoid each other.

Loading...

At the Ranch, Victor (Eric Braeden) and Adam have a discussion. Victor wonders if his son has plans to do things on the up-and-up and follow all the rules, but Adam admits that he will break any and every rule there is to get what he wants. That statement seems very much like something Victor would say, and for all their angst, when it comes down to it, Adam is a lot like his father. Adam might not want to admit it, but he is undoubtedly Victor Newman’s son.

As for Nick, he makes a bold prediction about Chelsea and Adam’s future. Nick doesn’t see it ending well. However, despite his misgivings, he was willing to let Chelsea go and allow her to have that second chance with Adam. That doesn’t mean that Nick and Adam won’t go to war in other ways, though. It seems like the brothers Newman will be at each other’s throats. The biggest question will be, which woman will Nick find by his side during his latest fight with Adam? Will it be Sharon (Sharon Case), who is facing a cancer fight, or will it be Phyllis? Nick has some love for both women, but for now, it’s anybody’s game.