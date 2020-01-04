Kaley Cuoco Shares Sweet Picture With Husband Karl Cook & Shows Off New Stove

The Big Bang Theory star Kaley Cuoco recently surprised her 5.8 million Instagram followers with an adorable snap of her and husband Karl Cook, taken in their kitchen. The kitchen featured a stunning marble backsplash, white cabinetry with modern gold hardware and glass panels, and the pièce de résistance — a large dark blue stove and blue range hood. In the caption of the post, Kaley joked that she was more happy about the stove coming to their home than her husband arriving. The stove was in the middle of the kitchen, and based on the size, it presumably will go in the gap behind Kaley and Karl in the picture, under the range hood.

In the snap, Karl looked dapper in a button-down, long-sleeved shirt. His hair was slicked back and he had his regular coiffed facial hair. Karl put his arm around Kaley, who looked adorable in a casual ensemble. Kaley rocked a white t-shirt with “Maui” emblazoned on the front, and she knotted the t-shirt at her waist to make it a bit less boxy. She had on a pair of black-framed glasses, and her blond locks were pulled up in a messy bun. Kaley had an enormous smile on her face as she rested one hand on Karl’s shoulder and the other on the stove.

Kaley’s fans couldn’t get enough of the adorable snap of the happy couple and their gorgeous kitchen, and the post received over 161,100 likes within just 15 hours. Many of Kaley’s followers took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the new addition to the couple’s home.

One fan referenced Kaley’s The Big Bang Theory character’s skills in the kitchen, and said, “I hope you cook better than Penny!”

Another follower simply marveled at the piece of kitchen equipment, writing, “that is an amazing stove!!!!!” followed by a string of emoji.

Though Kaley didn’t mention the brand name of the stove in the caption or tag them in the post, one fan recognized the piece of culinary equipment, and said, “La Cornue; very nice!”

“That’s easily the biggest stove I’ve ever seen,” another fan added.

While Kaley shares plenty of snaps of herself and her ensembles, she also takes quite a few pictures with her husband by her side. Back in December 2019, as The Inquisitr reported, the blond bombshell shared an adorable snap in which she posed in a glittering red dress. Karl rocked a red-and-black printed blazer, and the duo shared a dance together in the sweet picture.