Mary J. Blige Has Undeniable Swag In Red Jumpsuit & Fur Jacket

Mary J. Blige sure knows how to keep her Instagram followers wanting more. The “Work That” songstress shared a number of new photos of herself and her fans can’t get enough.

Blige, who is known for being a fashion icon, wowed in a red jumpsuit with a silver zip that went down the center. She wrapped the belt around her waist and covered herself up in a hooded fur jacket of the same color over the top. The “Be Without You” chart-topper accessorized herself with her signature gold hoop earrings and put on a pair of sheer aviator sunglasses. Blige applied a glossy lip, black mascara, and sported her long straight blond hair down.

In an upload consisting of three photos, the “Just Fine” hitmaker looked like she had undeniable swag. In the first shot, Blige posed sitting down on the edge of a platform filled with green plants. She rested one hand behind her and the other on her leg. In the second, she shared a more close-up photo of her face while the third saw Blige standing in front of windows next to a brick wall.

In all three pictures, the “All That I Can Say” entertainer wore her hood up and looked at the camera lens with a fierce expression.

For her caption, Blige credited the photographer, Robert Ector. She also tagged those who helped her look glamorous — designer Nadeem Waheed, makeup artist Porsche, and stylist Neal Farinah.

In the span of one hour, her post racked up more than 60,000 likes and over 2,100 comments, proving to be an instant hit with her 4.2 million followers.

“Mannn I’m so in love with your style!” one user wrote, adding multiple love heart and flame emoji.

“I want to be like you when I grow up,” another shared.

“Come on Mary you just gonna kill us with these looks,” a third fan remarked, adding multiple eye-heart face emoji.

Loading...

“Out here looking better than some 20-year-olds,” a fourth follower commented.

The powerhouse vocalist has been very active on her Instagram account over the past couple of weeks showcasing her killer looks.

Over the Christmas period, the legendary singer shared a photo of herself in the same red outfit. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she stood with her arms placed beside her and looked at the camera lens with a subtle but strong expression. As always, Blige made it look effortless to look that good.

Unsurprisingly, the post has achieved over 1580,000 likes to date.