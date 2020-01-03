Kate Hudson Reveals Her Post-Holiday Weight On Instagram, And She’s Not Happy About The Number

Kate also shared what she believes is her ideal weight.

Kate Hudson shared something with her Instagram followers that few celebrity women reveal about themselves: the number on her bathroom scale. As reported by Yahoo! Entertainment, the 40-year-old actress divulged her post-holiday weight in a video that she uploaded to her Instagram stories.

Kate filmed the moment she stepped on her scale, and she revealed that she weighed in at 136 pounds. The athletic star expressed her displeasure with these results. In the caption that she included with her video, she wrote that she considers her ideal weight to be 125 pounds, so she set a goal for herself to lose 10 pounds.

However, Kate also estimated that she was carrying three to five pounds in water weight when she stepped on the scale, so perhaps her holiday weight gain wasn’t as bad as it initially seemed. The svelte blond also pointed out that some of her weight is muscle.

“I’m a muscular frame so I weigh more even though I’m lean,” Kate wrote. “Important for people to understand that! Weight in muscle is a happy number!”

Numbers are important to Kate as a global ambassador for WW (formerly Weight Watchers), which uses a points system to help dieters achieve their weight loss goals. In two followup Instagram videos, she showed off a few of the healthy, zero-point foods she was eating to help counteract her holiday splurges. For her “late lunch,” she chowed down on sautéed shrimp with sherry vinegar and garlic. Her meal also included a side of oven-roasted vegetables that appeared to be either sweet potatoes or butternut squash.

Kate often models leggings and other workout gear from her own Fabletics activewear brand, so looking athletic and strong is important to the actress. In another video that she uploaded to her Instagram stories, she revealed how she was maintaining her fit figure and burning calories after over-indulging a bit during the holidays. Kate was shown bouncing on a mini trampoline during a rebounding session. She revealed that her cardio workout lasted half an hour.

Kate often talks about how she stays healthy and fit. Last year, the mother of three spilled a few of her secrets for maintaining her weight after having kids. As reported by The Inquisitr, she revealed that she often uses the WW app to look up information about foods that she’s not certain about. However, she suggested that living a healthy lifestyle isn’t just about counting points or burning calories. She shared her belief that “being part of a community and having support” is also important for dieters trying to stick to a plan.

Kate informed her Instagram followers that she’s going to keep them updated on what she does to lose the weight that she gained during the holidays, so they can look forward to hearing more helpful dieting advice from the health-conscious actress in the near future.