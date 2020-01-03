Jennifer Lopez On Planning ‘The Best Super Bowl Ever’ With Shakira

Next month on February 2, Jennifer Lopez will perform at the Super Bowl Halftime Show with “Hips Don’t Lie” chart-topper Shakira at the Hard Rock Stadium. The two music icons will follow in the footsteps of Madonna, Michael Jackson, Bruce Springsteen, and Bruno Mars who are a few of many who have all performed at the huge event during previous years.

When speaking to Entertainment Tonight at the 31st Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Film Awards Gala, Lopez revealed that she has to keep everything under wraps.

“I cannot tease or reveal, but we are rehearsing,” she stated.

“I started in December, now it’s crunch time. We’re all coming back, we’re excited,” the “If You Had My Love” hitmaker continued.

“It’s going to be a great show, what can I tell you? We’re going to try to give the best Super Bowl ever.”

Lopez previously described that performing at the Halftime Show will feel like winning a certain prestigious award, per Music News.

“It’s like winning the Oscar. It’s the biggest show that there is. It has the biggest audience. You get to have like this big production,” she said.

“I think it’s just like a fantasy for all musical artists to be able to play the Super Bowl and have like that 12 minutes of an amazing show.”

The “I’m Gonna Be Alright” songstress insists that the show will be fun for herself as well as the audience watching.

Lopez said she is excited to share the stage with Shakira who will co-headline with her. The “Waiting For Tonight” actress believes that there is nobody like her and that they will both bring their special brand to the table.

Lopez recently teased her 44.3 million Twitter followers by telling them that her performance is one month away. She also asked her fans what songs they want to hear her sing on the night.

Only one month until the Super Bowl!!!!! Which songs do you want to hear on my set list?! ✨❤️ #SuperBowlLIV — Jennifer Lopez (@JLo) January 2, 2020

In the span of 23 hours, the tweet racked up more than 700 retweets, 10,800 likes, and over 1,900 replies.

The star was flooded with replies from her loyal following who listed many different songs from her back catalog.

Usually, during the Halftime Shows, the headliners bring out special guests and there has been no confirmation of who may join the pair of them. However, Ricky Martin hinted back in November at the Latin Grammy Awards that he might.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the “She Bangs” entertainer said even if he doesn’t make an appearance, he will still watch them and knows that Lopez and Shakira will still do an amazing job.