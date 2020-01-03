WWE Rumors: ‘WrestleMania 36’ Planning Is ‘Refreshing’ And ‘Frustrating’ As Virtually Nothing Is Done

Apparently, WWE is taking it slow for this year's big event.

There are still four months until WWE presents the biggest pay-per-view event of the year in WrestleMania 36, but time is already running out. Usually by now, there are lots of wheels turning and plenty of prospective plans already in place, but 2020 appears to be heading in a different direction. Plans and booking for this year’s big PPV are apparently going extremely slow which is drawing mixed feelings from those backstage.

Later this month, the Royal Rumble will take place which means everyone is officially on the “Road to WrestleMania.” The winners of the two big battle royals will earn title shots at WrestleMania, and that means WWE needs to have some semblance of an idea as to how the main event matches will go.

Knowing that those matches almost need to be set in stone soon, one would think that they are already cemented in place. According to rumors circulating around social media, that isn’t the case and for the first time in more than a decade, very little is actually in place for WrestleMania.

According to WrestleVotes, a source within WWE has told him that this is the first January in a long time where very little has been decided upon. Due to this situation, it is causing some head-butting backstage as some are happy about it and others are bothered by it.

Talked to a source over the holidays who’s been with WWE for 10+ years who said they can’t remember a January where so little of the WrestleMania card has been decided upon. Said it’s both refreshing, as WWE is keeping multiple option open, but frustrating at the same time. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) January 2, 2020

Of course, WWE never actually lets the public know about their backstage plans as they want to keep things as secret as possible. It’s hard to keep surprises a secret since the Internet has become so big, but they do whatever they can to keep some things under wraps.

As the Royal Rumble draws near, there are actually only two matches confirmed for that pay-per-view other than the two battle royals. It’s hard to think that WrestleMania 36 could have much more planning done than a big event that is set to happen in just over three weeks.

Rumors have been flying for months that Brock Lesnar will still be the WWE Champion come April and be involved in one of the main matches. That is still just speculation, though, and with plans so undecided right now, anything is possible to happen in the matter of four months.

While some of those behind-the-scenes in WWE may find the lack of concrete booking for WrestleMania 36 as frustrating, others believe it is a fresh start. This could open the doors for a number of other superstars to step up and get into the spotlight for a big match. Then again, these rumors may have no backing at all and the promotion could have the entire card set and in place already.