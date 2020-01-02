Vanessa Hudgens Channels Her Inner Flapper In New Post

Vanessa Hudgens doesn’t seem to be finished ringing in the new year just yet. In her most recent upload to Instagram, the triple-threat posted a trio of images that gave fans a better look at her outfit that seemed to be inspired by The Great Gatsby and the Roaring ’20s.

The photos appear to be close-ups of her New Year’s Eve outfit that she posted to Instagram on December 31. In those photos, Vanessa was sitting down and her full dress could be seen. These new images seem to be focused on her glam look.

The first and third photos of the deck show the left side of Vanessa’s face. Her makeup look is clearly evident, and it can be seen that the So You Think You Can Dance judge was sporting a full face. She wore bronzer, blush, highlighter, and a deep red lipstick that perfectly complemented her dark locks and tanned complexion. She kept her eye makeup fairly neutral, wearing a light brown shadow and a simple winged eyeliner and light mascara.

She accessorized her look with a flapper-inspired flat tiara that fit perfectly into her updo. Her tresses were twisted into what appeared to be a french knot, although the photos never gave fans a full look at the back of her head. She had on large round earrings and bronze satin mid-forearm gloves. She also had a small clutch hanging off her left arm. The chain of her purse added to the historical feel of her outfit.

Her dress was similarly themed. The garment was black and featured sequins throughout. The spaghetti-strap shoulders had small black bows attached to where the straps met the dress’s bodice and seemed to be made of velvet. The cut of the neckline allowed a significant swath of skin to be visible, allowing fans to get a good look at Vanessa’s décolletage. Additionally, there was a small key-hole cutout in the center of the dress, making the whole look that much more risqué.

She was photographed in a corner that had mirrors on both sides, giving her followers a small glimpse of the back of her dress as well as her hairstyle. The mirror also sported some etched glass. Wood paneling and a security camera rounded out the background of Vanessa’s shot.

The actress kept the caption simple — although her outfit was anything but.

The post proved extremely popular, earning the star over 320,000 likes and close to 700 comments in the two hours since it’s been live. Fans took to the comments section to praise her good looks and her 1920s vibe. Others were rendered speechless and left numerous emoji of the heart, heart eyes, and fire variety.

“I love this look!! Yess so beautiful!” gushed one follower.

“Princess Switch who??” a second fan commented, referencing Vanessa’s Netflix original movie.

“My 2020 is already looking good with all your pictures,” a third social media user wrote.

“New year QUEEN,” complimented a fourth.