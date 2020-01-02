Las Vegas Kidnapping Caught On Doorbell Camera, Darnell Rodgers Arrested, Victim Has Been Found Safe

'Why would you f**king do that?,' the alleged kidnapper could be heard saying as the woman pleaded for help.

Las Vegas police have rescued the victim, and arrested a suspect, following a kidnapping that was captured on a doorbell camera.

As The Daily Beast reports, Sin City police at first had no idea who the victim or alleged assailant were, in terrifying footage caught on a homeowner’s doorbell camera. The concerned homeowner released the footage after discovering it, and police sought the public’s help in identifying both the suspect and the victim.

In the video, the doorbell camera catches the moment the woman, having apparently escaped from the vehicle in which she was being transported, runs up to a stranger’s porch and begins banging on the door, crying and screaming for help.

The alleged assailant can be caught on camera slamming on the breaks of his vehicle, having apparently realized that his victim had escaped, and then running up to the victim to grab her again. As she screamed, “Stop!,” he yelled at her, “”Why would you f**king do that? Get in the car.” He could also be seen throwing her down and allegedly kicking her in the stomach.

Las Vegas police asked for the public’s help in identifying either the victim or her alleged assailant, or both, and released the footage in order to solicit leads. You can watch the video below, but be warned: it contains violent content that may be disturbing to some viewers.

Fortunately, as Las Vegas’ KSNV-TV reports, the victim and her alleged assailant have been identified and are accounted for.

Thanks to tips from the public, the woman, whose name has not been revealed, was found and is now known to be safe. Also safe is the woman and the suspect’s one-month-old daughter, who, unbeknownst to police at the time of the alleged kidnapping, was in the vehicle.

The suspect, who was reportedly in a romantic relationship with the victim, has been identified as 23-year-old Darnell Rodgers. He’s been arrested on suspicion of kidnapping and domestic battery. No other details on the case have been released.

Darnell Rodgers, 23, was arrested about 3 a.m. and the victim located thanks to tips from the public, according to @LVMPD pic.twitter.com/RxQ83txvgb — Ricardo Torres-Cortez (@rickytwrites) January 2, 2020

It was the second time in a few days that a victim of an alleged violent crime had been captured on a doorbell camera asking for help.

As ABC News reported at the time, on Sunday morning a man visiting Phoenix was allegedly kidnapped, carjacked and shot. The injured man was able to make his way to a home, where he was captured on video banging on the door and begging for help. Three suspects were later arrested.