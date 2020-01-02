‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap: Nick Dumps Chelsea On New Year’s Eve

The Young and the Restless recap for Thursday, January 2 reveals that Nick dumps Chelsea before the clock strikes midnight. Plus, Jack makes a toast to Nikki and Victor’s anniversary, Billy and Amanda spend the evening together, and Tessa gets a text that leaves Mariah thrilled.

Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) and Victor (Eric Braeden) showed up at Abby’s (Melissa Ordway) party. Kyle (Michael Mealor) showed up along with Jack (Peter Bergman). Abby declared her party neutral territory, and even Adam’s (Mark Grossman) and elsewhere Phyllis’s (Michelle Stafford) arrivals didn’t do too much to rock the boat. Everybody managed to put aside their differences for the evening and celebrate the coming year. Jack even toasted to Nikki and Victor’s wedding anniversary.

When Summer (Hunter King) and Theo (Tyler Johnson) arrived, Kyle was surprised to learn that Lola (Sasha Calle) had prepared some of Theo’s favorite dishes. Still, the newlyweds managed to have a great night together. However, Theo told Summer that he wasn’t going to allow anything to get in his way in 2020, which seemed ominous for Kyle and Lola’s new year.

Victor and Adam had a bit of a heart to heart, and Victor even joked about keeping track of his medication. Then, Victor let Adam know that he appreciated how Adam has stepped up to be a father to Connor (Judah Mackey). Nikki also told Adam that she talked to Connor’s principal and convinced the school to allow Connor to return after the holiday break.

Elsewhere, Nick (Joshua Morrow) told Jack that Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) was slipping away from him. Nick worried that Chelsea chose him because he was safe. Later, Nick let Chelsea know that she should be with Adam and broke up with her. Chelsea hugged Nick and thanked him, and Adam saw the hug and left the party. Chelsea showed up at Adam’s penthouse at midnight.

The whole night, Victoria (Amelia Heinle) anxiously checked her phone for word from Billy (Jason Thompson). Meanwhile, he and Amanda (Mishael Morgan) met up at the dive bar and talked. Billy admitted that when he is with Amanda, he feels like he can be himself and breath, and Amanda said she feels the same way around Billy. They discussed life, and then Billy told Amanda he had to go but that she should call him if she ever needed to talk. Billy showed up at Abby’s party right before midnight, and he walked in as the clock struck 12.

Finally, at Crimson Lights, Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) and Sharon (Sharon Case) got ready to party. Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) and Mariah (Camryn Grimes) showed up. Tessa got a message from Tanner Watts (Chase Coleman), a platinum-selling recording artist, and Mariah was thrilled. However, Tessa looked worried.