‘The Young And The Restless’ Comings And Goings: Lily Returns

The Young and the Restless comings and goings for the week of December 30 and beyond bring Lily Winters back to Genoa City. Plus, somebody from Tessa’s past pops up, and it isn’t very exciting for her despite the new opportunity he offers.

Christel Khalil returns to Genoa City as Lily early in the new year, according to SheKnows Soaps. The last time she returned to town was in October, and she gave Devon (Bryton James) some advice about Katherine Chancellor’s will. Unfortunately for Cane (Daniel Goddard), Lily wasn’t interested in having dinner with her ex-husband. She did, however, find herself quite shocked when she saw Amanda (Mishael Morgan) looking exactly like Hilary (Mishael Morgan).

This time, it’s likely that Lily will be back in connection with Colin (Tristan Rogers) stealing Devon’s (Bryton James) inheritance from Katherine Chancellor. She might also do something to address Cane’s sudden disappearance.

Plus, both Alyvia Alyn Lind and Zach Tinker will stick around as Faith Newman and Fenmore Baldwin for a little while. In Faith’s case, her mother, Sharon (Sharon Case), will get some bad news about her health, which may mean she’ll be around for a while. As for Fen, he will face some of his demons as he reconnects with his family.

Chase Coleman will portray a musician named Tanner Watts. Tanner is somebody that Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) knows from her shady past. While he’s there to offer Tessa a place on his tour, Tessa is less than thrilled with seeing the blast from her past.

Of course, Mariah (Camryn Grimes) is thrilled to hear about Tessa’s opportunity. As with so many things from her past, it seems that Tessa may find herself in the position of keeping yet another secret from Mariah, which will cause issues with their relationship.

Finally, Eileen Davidson will portray Ashley Abbott as 2020 dawns. She will be part of a bombshell storyline where Jack (Peter Bergman) finds himself working hard to keep the peace at Jabot. There’s a power shift, and Ashely comes back home from Paris to deal with some unfinished business.

Ashley has come home many times over the past year. Most recently, she enjoyed a beautiful Christmas with her family, and they even gathered to sing carols with Dina (Marla Adams), who managed to remember the words to a beautiful song. Ashley’s upcoming visit promises to be less heartwarming than the one for the holidays, however, she will see something important come to fruition.