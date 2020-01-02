Friday’s ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Thomas Tells Shauna His Relationship With Zoe Is Fake

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Friday, January 3 reveal that Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) will make a startling revelation. The designer will tell Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) that his end goal is still to have Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) by his side, per She Knows Soaps.

Thomas is feeling rather smug. His plot is going according to plan and everything is working out the way that he wants it to. Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) have given up on their marriage, and it seems as if Hope believes that he has really fallen for Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes). Of course, he must be congratulating himself for fooling everybody that he is a changed man.

The soap opera spoilers tease that Shauna may be the only person who won’t fall for Thomas’ charade. However, Shauna may also be the only person who’s not personally invested in Thomas’ supposed relationship with Zoe to be a success. She’s just an outsider with a pair of eyes that tell her that Thomas’ feelings for the model are fake.

The Inquisitr reports that Thomas will admit that he doesn’t feel anything for Zoe. He may even confess that he’s just using Zoe to make everyone think that he has moved on. He wants them to think that he is no longer obsessed with Hope so that they can stop questioning his character. Even better, his phony relationship with Zoe allows him to work with Hope on her line.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Thomas will admit to his elaborate scheme of winning Hope back. The designer still wants to be a family with her and Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) and will stop at nothing to get what he wants.

Of course, Thomas will ask Shauna to keep quiet about his plans. He believes that Shauna will keep his secret since she also wants something that she may not have.

Shauna wants nothing more than to be with Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye). She is hoping that the dressmaker will choose her once he finalizes his divorce. Thomas knows Shauna’s desires and encourages it.

In fact, The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers hint that he will urge Shauna to go after his father. Thomas wants Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) out of his life after everything that she has done to him. If Shauna seduces Ridge and he falls for her, both Thomas and Shauna will benefit.