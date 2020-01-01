WWE News: Former Champs Challenge Hall Of Fame Tag Team To Match At ‘Royal Rumble’

This is a match the fans in Houston would love to see.

The new year has arrived and WWE is already preparing for their first big pay-per-view of 2020 with the Royal Rumble. As 1999 comes to a close, the superstars and experts are looking forward to the new year, and Booker T wants the tag team division to improve and get much more active. That has actually led to a pair of former tag team champions in The Revival deciding to challenge a WWE Hall of Fame team to a match.

On the New Year’s Eve edition of WWE Backstage, the panel decided to reveal their resolutions for 2020. Booker T said that he wants the tag team division to “get crunk in 2020,” and he hints at becoming a manager for the Street Profits on Monday Night Raw.

Booker T continues on and teases that his old tag team, Harlem Heat, could end up having a match against The Revival. Of course, it seemed to be all just part of the segment, but one superstar decided to take his words to heart, and he issued a challenge for the Royal Rumble.

The official Twitter account of WWE on FOX released a video showing the resolutions, and it had Booker T’s comments for The Revival. That is when Dash Wilder hopped on his official Twitter account to essentially accept and tell Booker T to get his brother.

Let’s go, Book. Get Stevie. Meet us in Houston. https://t.co/0zmpbcSVom — Dash (@DashWilderWWE) January 1, 2020

Any wrestling fan has to admit that it would be great to see Harlem Heat reunite for a match against The Revival at the Royal Rumble. It would be made even better that the event is taking place in Booker T and Stevie Ray’s hometown of Houston, Texas.

Booker T hasn’t had a match since 2012, and the last for Stevie Ray was for World Wrestling All-Stars back in 2002. Stevie Ray was not brought over to WWF/WWE when they bought out WCW as Booker T was, but the team of Harlem Heat was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame just last year.

Stevie Ray is 61-years-old and Booker T is 54, but it wouldn’t be out of the question for them to get back in the ring if they could. The two run Booker T and Stevie Ray’s Pro Wrestling Academy in Houston, which has brought forth a number of stars.

It’s hard to imagine that WWE is going to put this match together, but it would be a fun one for the Houston crowd and all wrestling fans. Harlem Heat has likely wrestled their last match as a team, but fans would love to see them at the Royal Rumble and taking on The Revival.