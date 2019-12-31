Denise Richards Films ‘RHOBH’ Season 10 Intro And Scene Card After Alleged Husband Drama With Brandi Glanville

Denise Richards was seen in two different looks.

Denise Richards was seen filming her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10 intro and card scenes over the weekend after being called out for skipping production on the final episode earlier this month.

On December 29, a Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fan page on Instagram gave their followers a sneak peek at Richards’ scene card look, which featured the actress and mother-of-three sporting a sequined peach dress. The account then posted another series of images where she wore a white dress with a sequined top.

As fans of Richards may have seen, her hairstylist, Carlitos, also posted a slideshow featuring her filming the Season 10 scenes.

Richards joined the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast in 2018 for the show’s ninth season after appearing on a past season as a guest star alongside co-star Lisa Rinna. However, after appearing to be on good terms with nearly all of her co-stars after wrapping filming on Season 9 earlier this year, she seemingly fell out with a number of her castmates, including longtime friend Rinna and co-star Brandi Glanville.

During Season 9, Glanville appeared on the show in a cameo role alongside Richards. During their scene, the two women discussed the potentially shady antics of Lisa Vanderpump, who was accused of leaking a negative story about Dorit Kemsley abandoning her dog early on in the season.

Following filming on the season, Vanderpump announced she would not be returning for Season 10.

While Richards’ falling out with the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast has not yet been explained, recent rumors have suggested that her friendship with Glanville came to an end after her co-star allegedly revealed a huge secret about her husband, Aaron Phypers.

In addition to her drama with Glanville, Richards has also seen plenty of drama with Rinna throughout Season 10. According to a report from The Inquisitr last week, she has had enough of her friend’s alleged “passive-aggressive behavior.”

“Behind the scenes, Lisa Rinna is continuing to be the instigator and continuously stir the pot for maximum drama. Rinna does this to make herself relevant and maintaining job security,” a source explained to Us Weekly magazine. “Denise has had enough of Rinna’s constant meddling and passive-aggressive behavior, especially with social media. Denise and Rinna are headed toward a showdown on camera, which is what Rinna has wanted.”

At the moment, there is no word yet on when The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10 will premiere.