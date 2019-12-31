‘Days Of Our Lives’ 2020 Spoilers: Salem To Get Rocked With Drama In The New Year

Days of Our Lives is headed full steam into the new year, and fans can expect to see a drama-filled 2020.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, viewers will watch as the Stefano DiMera/Steve Johnson saga continues. Stefano is currently taking up residence in Steve’s (Stephen Nichols) body, and things are only going to get more chaotic.

Stefano will officially make his way back to Salem as Steve — eye patch and all. Steve’s ex-wife, Dr. Kayla Brady (Mary Beth Evans), will be stunned to see the love of her life back in town, but she’ll be taken aback when she realizes that he wants nothing to do with her.

Steve hasn’t come back for a romantic reunion with Kayla, and she’ll want to know why. Perhaps, it will be Kayla who cracks the case and figures out that Stefano is now living inside Steve, thanks to the chip implanted in Steve’s brain.

However, not everyone will be saddened by Steve’s new cold demeanor towards Kayla. Kayla’s current boyfriend, Justin Kiriakis (Wally Kurth), will be glad to see that Steve has no interest in getting back together with the mother of his children. This means that Justin is free to continue his own relationship with Kayla, although Steve’s presence in Salem could prove to be too big a hurdle for the couple to jump.

Meanwhile, Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering) will continue to notice the strange behavior of Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso). Rafe has been keeping an eye on Hope, not knowing that she’s been brainwashed to believe she’s Princess Gina for over a year now.

In the new year, Hope’s son, Shawn Brady (Brandon Beemer) will be back in Salem, and he could be the person to help Rafe figure out what’s really going on with his mother. Shawn has some history with Gina, unlike Rafe, so together the pair may be able to help Hope.

Elsewhere, Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal) will panic as her boyfriend Ben Weston’s (Robert Scott Wilson) final appeal is coming up. If Ben loses he’ll be put to death.

So, Ciara decides to level with her grandfather, Victor Kiriakis (John Aniston), and beg him to tell her what really happened to Jordan Ridgeway (Chrishell Stauss). Victor may confess, or he could throw someone under the bus for the murder.

In addition, Eli Grant (Lamon Archey) will realize he still has feelings for Lani Price (Sal Stowers). However, he’ll push them aside and propose to Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus). Lani will be heartbroken and confess everything about Gabi’s blackmail to JJ Deveraux (Casey Moss) who will be shocked and just may spill the beans to Eli.

Loading...

Meanwhile, baby Mickey’s cancer diagnosis will bring Sarah Horton (Linsey Godfrey) closer to both her baby daddy Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) and Xander Kiriakis (Paul Telfer).

As time marches on, Days of Our Lives fans will also find out what happened the night that Mickey was born, and what exactly happened to Kristen DiMera (Stacy Haiduk) and Brady Black’s (Eric Martsolf) baby.