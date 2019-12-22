‘Days Of Our Lives’ Star Stephen Nichols Reveals His True Feelings On Playing Stefano DiMera

Days of Our Lives fans are used to seeing actor Stephen Nichols in the role of Steve “Patch” Johnson. However, over the past few weeks he’s dived into a brand new role, and it’s an iconic one.

According to Daily Soap Dish, the NBC soap opera has revealed that Steve is now Stefano DiMera, a role held for decades by the late Joseph Mascolo. The show has explained the storyline by revealing that a chip containing Stefano’s essence has been implanted into Steve’s brain, and that Stefano is now walking around in Steve’s body.

The actor told Soap Opera Digest in a recent interview that after he had signed on to return to the soap he had a conversation with a producer, and was told that he would be returning to the show as Stefano rather than Steve.

Stephen admitted that it wasn’t an easy task to step into Stefano’s shoes, especially since Joseph had been such a commanding force. However, he knew that he had to nail the late actor’s gestures and the way he carried himself, even studying footage to try and get it right.

“It was daunting and a major challenge to take on. I knew I didn’t want to do a cheap imitation. What I could do was try to carry my body like Stefano. Standing tall. Leading with the chest. After all, posture is mostly psychological. I studied his gestures,” Stephen told the outlet.

In addition, he gave a bit of sneak peek at what they can expect when Steve/Stefano finally reunites with Kayla Brady (Mary Beth Evans), claiming it was the only time he allowed any bit of Steve to come out in his acting.

Loading...

“Psychologically speaking, I felt I would have no limitations because the chip made Steve 100 percent Stefano. My thinking was that Steve was completely erased except for his body. The only times Steve was even remotely present were moments when he is with Kayla and he is not conscious of it,” Stephen admitted.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Steve and Kayla will be reunited on screen in the coming week as Stefano decides to slink around Salem wearing a Santa costume. Of course, when Kayla sees the love of her life she’ll recognize him immediately and things could get very interesting from there.

Days of Our Lives fans will also see the rest of Salem celebrate Christmas as Jack, Jennifer, Abigail, and JJ celebrate the holidays with Julie, Brady and Nicole spend time together, and Xander heads to Boston to surprise Sarah.