‘The Witcher’s’ Andrzej Sapkowski Beats J.K. Rowling On Amazon’s Most Popular Author Charts

After binging on 'The Witcher,' viewers are now turning to the book series.

The Witcher TV series has become wildly popular for Netflix. Even with mixed reviews from critics, this comes as no surprise thanks to its built-in fanbase. While many viewers will know the show previously from the popular video games, originally, it was the books that started it all. And now the author, Andrzej Sapkowski, is topping Amazon‘s charts, according to Comic Book.

The first book in Sapkowski’s series was written 30 years ago. Blood of Elves was its title and it introduced the world of the Continent and the Witcher named Geralt of Rivia. There are six main books in total, as well as two other books of short stories set before the timeframe featured in The Witcher on Netflix.

While always a popular book series, particularly in Sapkowski’s native Poland, Netflix has apparently sparked a renewed interest in the books. As a result of this, he is currently topping Amazon’s most popular author list. He now beats fantasy writer J.K. Rowling and suspense author Dean Koontz for the top position. In addition, Sapkowski’s titles are also ranking well in many of their individual categories.

With it already being noted by showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich that the first season of The Witcher is heavily based on the books, it appears that fans have rushed to Amazon after binging on the TV show, in search of further content relating to their new favorite fantasy series. However, fans need to be aware that some books — particularly the box set — are now currently unavailable on Amazon as supplies have been quickly snapped up.

In addition to the Witcher on Netflix, Sapkowski also has a new book series ready to drop. The Tower of Fools is the first book in the new trilogy that will chart “the epic adventures of a young magician and healer,” according to the synopsis on Amazon. This book will be released on October 20, 2020.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the video games are also getting renewed interest after the TV series dropped to Netflix on December 20. Gaming platform Steam has noticed an upsurge in users playing the Witcher games during the current month.

Season 1 of The Witcher is currently streaming globally on Netflix. Season 2 has been confirmed by the network but no premiere date has been announced yet. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, there are also rumors that Netflix is close to confirming a third season of the epic fantasy show.