Caitlyn Jenner Apologized To Her Family After ‘I’m A Celebrity…’ Appearance

Caitlyn Jenner recently shared that she had to make amends with her family after they were criticized during her appearance on I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!

The former Olympian made several headlines after she decided to participate in the British competition show. One of her antics, however, seemingly caused a rift between her and her famous family. The Inquisitr previously reported that — after Jenner was eliminated from the competition — none of her family members were there to greet her when she came out of the jungle. The act upset fans of Jenner’s who felt that the family could’ve made a way to support her on the show.

According to the Daily Mail, Jenner wasn’t upset that her family wasn’t there for her during her elimination. She explained to the outlet that she was aware that all of her children have their own schedules, and didn’t feel the need to react when they weren’t available for the televised event.

“My family are very well-known. I never asked any of them to come down or expected them to — they all have businesses and families,” she said.

Jenner also shared that she was upset by the comments her family received on social media. Following the elimination, Jenner’s children — including daughters Kylie and Kendall and step-daughters Kim, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian — were harassed online for neglecting to greet Jenner or to share her moments on the show on social media. Jenner, however, had nothing but positive feelings for her family and felt the need to express to them how sorry she was that they were portrayed in a negative way.

“I was disappointed they were criticized. After the show was over, I texted or called all the kids to apologize,” Jenner shared.

During her time on I’m A Celeb…, Jenner shared a few things about her family’s personal life, including where she stood with most of her step-children. One of the former E! star’s most popular clips was when she shared that she hasn’t spoken to Khloe in “five or six years.” A source revealed to Us Weekly that Jenner’s remarks weren’t true and said that the idea of the two not speaking for that long is “crazy.”

“They have seen each other, they have spoken. For her [Khloe’s] love of Kylie and Kendall, she wouldn’t have a bad relationship with her,” the source said.

As for Jenner’s children, they have maintained that they were never invited to greet her. One of her sons, Brandon, has said that he felt the family not getting an invite could’ve been a storyline for Cait, which Kim later echoed on Twitter.