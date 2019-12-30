Nicole Scherzinger Blows Kisses To Followers In Mesmerizing Low-Cut Shimmery Gown

Nicole Scherzinger has taken the time to share a new post to Instagram over the holidays and it hasn’t gone unnoticed.

The “Don’t Hold Your Breath” hitmaker stunned her followers in a mesmerizing silver gown which shimmered in the light. The low-cut number was long-sleeved and had jewels embroidered across the waist area. The garment fell to the floor and made Scherzinger look like a million dollars. The “Don’t Cha” chart-topper sported her dark brunette wavy hair down and accessorized herself with a sparkly silver necklace and dangling earrings. She opted for a bold red lip and applied a coat of dark nail polish.

Her latest upload consists of a boomerang and a photo within one post. In the boomerang video, Scherzinger bent forward, pouted, and blew a kiss directly at the camera. The “Whatever U Like” songstress placed one hand on the hip while doing so.

In the pic attached, she showed off her outfit from head to toe. She struck a fierce facial expression while placing both hands beside her. She appeared to be inside an empty warehouse with equipment in the background, however, it is not clear where exactly she is. The Pussycat Doll works on a number of talent competitions — The X Factor, The Masked Singer, and Australia’s Got Talent — so this could have been taken during her time during one of the shows.

For her caption, Scherzinger wished her followers a Happy Holidays. The singer also sent love and blessings to everyone this season, adding the sparkle and red heart emoji.

In the span of 11 hours, her post racked up more than 72,200 likes and over 620 comments, proving to be a hit with her 4.2 million followers.

“The most beautiful woman in the world!!!!” one user wrote, adding multiple love heart emoji.

“You landed on earth from planet sophistication! How beautiful,” another shared.

Loading...

“Looking beautiful, stunning, and gorgeous. You’re a beautiful princess,” a third fan remarked.

“Super glam!!! Happy Holidays Nicole,” a fourth follower commented.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Scherzinger just wrapped up the second season of The Masked Singer. For the finale, she stunned her fans in a low-cut, semi-sheer garment with long sleeves. The “Baby Love” entertainer went for a fairly natural makeup look by applying a glossy lip and black mascara. In a series of photos within one post, she posed with her fellow judges — Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, and Robin Thicke — who all wore different masks on their faces.

Unsurprisingly, the post has achieved over 126,000 likes to date.