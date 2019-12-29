‘General Hospital’ Spoilers Tease That Jason & Sam’s Blissful Reunion May Come To An End

Shiloh doesn’t seem to be done with Jason and Sam just yet, despite the fact that he is dead. This week on General Hospital is expected to be tough for the fan-favorite couple. Just when things were starting to look up for the twosome, it is about to take a downward spiral once again.

On Friday’s episode, JaSam fans were thrilled to see that Jason was able to bring Sam home just in time for Christmas. It was revealed that he had a little help from Ned Quartermaine who put in a good word for her to get her released from prison. Sam had a happy reunion with not only Jason, but also with her two kids, Danny and Scout. However, General Hospital spoilers tease that their bliss won’t last for long. By Friday, SheKnows Soaps indicates that Diane will be on hand to deliver some bad news.

The spoilers for the same day also says that Jason will accept his fate. What fate will that be? It certainly can’t be good because the following week Jason will enlist Robert Scorpio’s help.

There are hints that there is a stipulation in Sam’s release from Pentonville that will most certainly put a snag into her relationship with Jason. Fans think that the stipulation is that she will be free as long as she stays away from Jason. That means that their reunion will be cut short.

Sam's still hoping a Christmas miracle can put some distance between her and Pentonville. Will Jason come through for their kids?#GH is brand-new and starts RIGHT NOW on ABC! @kellymonaco1 pic.twitter.com/BXLWi4NY0c — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) December 27, 2019

However, it does appear that the couple will have a happy new year this week. The recent issue of ABC Soaps in Depth reveals that they will be sharing some love on New Year’s Eve, but their time together will not last very long at all.

Loading...

What does Shiloh have to do with this? The magazine hints that the past always catches up, and Sam has had a past with Shiloh’s dad long ago, and the Dawn of Day leader himself over the past year. It certainly seems that Jason and Sam will finally find their happiness, but it may take a little more time.

There is much more drama coming up on General Hospital in the next few weeks, as The Inquisitr had previously detailed. The soap warns fans to brace for impact in early January. It looks like the baby swap story may finally be revealed and Sonny and Carly face more problems when it comes to Jasper Jacks.

While Sam isn’t seen in the recent preview clip, Jason is as he has a chat with Sonny and the two men are expected to clash about something, most likely about Carly and Jax. It appears that the start of the new year may not be good for the Corinthos couple or for Jason and Sam.