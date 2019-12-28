‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Leah Messer Shares Sweet Holiday Photo Of Her Three Daughters

Leah Messer is the mom of three young daughters, Ali, Aleeah, and Addie. While Leah shares her life on the hit MTV reality show Teen Mom 2, she also takes to social media to share updates. Most recently, the mom-of-three took to Instagram to share a sweet holiday photo of her three daughters, Ali, Aleeah, and Addie.

The photo showed the three girls standing in front of a beautifully decorated Christmas tree. Ornaments of red and gold adorned the tree that was lit up. A sparkling silver tree skirt was underneath the tree. Leah’s 10-year-old twin daughters, who she shares with ex-husband Corey Simms, stand in front of the tree beside 6-year-old Addie, who Leah shares with ex-husband Jeremy Calvert. Aleeah, who goes by her middle name Gracie, is standing in the middle of her sisters and she looks like her mom. Addie is standing beside her big sister, smiling for the camera. Ali stands on the other side of Aleeah wearing a festive “Meow Christmas” sweater.

With the post, Leah wished her followers a “Merry Christmas.” The photo had over 78,000 likes from Leah’s more than 2 million followers. Supportive words flooded the comments section from fans who were happy to see the update from Leah.

“Merry Christmas to you and the girls,” one follower wrote including a Christmas tree emoji and a heart emoji.

Another commenter wrote, “Merry Christmas! Your girls need to quit growing! Soooo dang beautiful!”

“Beautiful girls! Merry Christmas!” another commenter chimed in.

Leah didn’t respond to any of the comments and it was the only picture that Leah shared on Christmas.

Christmas isn’t the first holiday that Leah has shared photo updates of her daughters for. Back in October, she took to her social networking platforms to share a photo of the girls and their Halloween costumes. Ali and Gracie chose to dress up as famous singers for their Halloween costumes, Ali dressing up as Beyonce and Gracie dressing up as Ariana Grande. At the time, commenters noted how grown up Leah’s daughters looked.

Leah’s daughters are about to have another baby cousin. Leah’s sister, Victoria, is pregnant with her third child, a baby boy, who she reportedly plans on naming Cai. On Friday night, Leah took to her Instagram stories to reveal that Victoria was “about to have a baby.” Leah hasn’t shared any other updates, but fans are anxiously waiting more updates from Leah Messer about her sister’s baby.